Ahead of the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge, Twitter India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have joined hands to launch seven new custom emojis around the league, as well as for its teams and the respective captains. Fans will be able to activate these emojis by tweeting with the following hashtags: #MithaliRaj or #Mithali, #Harmanpreet or #Harman, #Smriti or #SM18, #WomensT20Challenge, #Velocity, #Supernovas, and #Trailblazers.

This is the first time that an Indian women's sports league has got its own Twitter emoji. In 2017, Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) became the first woman cricketer from India to get an emoji during the Women's Cricket World Cup.

Through these unique emojis, fans will be able to show instant support to their favorite teams and players on Twitter during the matches. Fans will also be able to follow and participate in live conversations.

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4-9 in Sharjah and will be contested between three teams -- Trailblazers, Supernovas, and Velocity.

Mithali Raj will be leading Velocity while Trailblazers and Supernovas will be led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively.

Promoted

All the matches will start from 7:30PM IST except the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers as that will be played from 3:30PM IST.

On October 11, the BCCI had announced the squads and schedule for the Women's T20 Challenge. Last year's finalist Supernovas will be taking on Velocity in the opening game on November 4.