The International Masters League (IML) has announced that Vadodara's Baroda Cricket Association - BCA Stadium will serve as the new venue for the second leg of its inaugural edition, replacing Rajkot. The highly anticipated tournament, featuring icons of the game, will take place from February 22 to March 16 with Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium playing host to the tournament opener between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters. The schedule of the tournament remains unchanged, which brings together Masters such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara, and Eoin Morgan leading their respective teams.

Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) President Pranav Amin expressed his excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome the International Masters League to Vadodara. The BCA Stadium is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and is fully prepared to host some of the greatest names in the game. Fans in Vadodara and Gujarat are in for a spectacular treat as the masters will once again take the field and mesmerize watchers with their brilliance."

After five matches in Navi Mumbai, the IML will now move to Vadodara; thereafter, the matches will move to Raipur. Raipur will also host the semi-finals and final. The anticipation continues to build for what promises to be a thrilling season of cricket, featuring the Masters of the game.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)