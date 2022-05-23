Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is enjoying a successful stint in the English County Championship with Sussex. Rizwan, who made his Sussex debut alongside veteran India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara, made headlines after taking a stunning catch during the ongoing tour match between Sussex and New Zealand. On the second delivery of the 54th over of the Kiwi's innings, Delray Rawlins bowled a slightly fuller delivery to Hamish Rutherford, who came down the track and tried to smash it over long-off for a six.

However, Rutherford mistimed it and Rizwan, who was deployed at mid-off, ran back nearly all the way to long-off and took a stunning diving catch.

"WHAT. A. CATCH. Is there anything @iMRizwanPak can't do?" the video was shared by Sussex on their official Twitter handle.

It is to be noted that Rizwan was not a part of Sussex's playing XI and came in as a substitute fielder.

After the first day was washed out due to rain, the visitors won the toss and elected to bat against the hosts at the Hove.

Tom Latham and Will Young scored fifties before both of them retired on scores of 65 and 55, respectively.

Michael Bracewell (51) and Tom Blundell (51) also scored fifties before also deciding to retire.

Rutherford (31), Colin de Grandhomme (26), Rachin Ravindra (21) and Kyle Jamieson (26) also played important cameos to take the visitors across the 300-run mark.

The New Zealand declared their innings at 342 for three on the stroke of stumps.

The Kiwis are in England to play three Tests against the Three Lions, starting with the first Test on June 2.

After the conclusion of the ongoing tour match, the New Zealand will also play a four-day practice match against the First-Class Counties XI from May 26-29 at Chelmsford.