The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25, and requires the 10 IPL franchises to fill up their squads for the IPL 2025 season. 2025 is the start of another three-year cycle and, therefore, a mega auction will take place, requiring teams to rebuild almost their entire roster. A total of 577 players (367 Indian, 210 overseas) will go under the hammer in the multi-million dollar showpiece event. Ahead of the auction, let's take a look at the team retentions, their auction purses, the total players needed and their Right to Match (RTM) slots left.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Basic rules

Each team has retained a maximum of six players ahead of the auction. Any number less than six will be the same number of RTM cards available for the teams in the mega auction.

A maximum of five capped players can be retained, while a maximum of two uncapped players can be retained. But the total must be no more than six.

Each IPL team enters the auction with a budget of Rs 120 crore, from which a significant amount will be cut due to the retentions already made beforehand.

After the auction, each team must have at least 18 players in their squad, but no more than 25. Out of this, a maximum of eight can be overseas players.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS (CSK)

Players retained:

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 cr)

2. Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 cr)

3. Shivam Dube (Rs 12 cr)

4. Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 cr)

5. MS Dhoni (Rs 4 cr - uncapped)

Auction Purse: Rs 55 cr

RTMs available: 1 (capped/uncapped)

DELHI CAPITALS (DC)

Players retained:

1. Axar Patel (Rs 16.5 cr)

2. Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 cr)

3. Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 cr)

4. Abishek Porel (Rs 4 cr)

Auction Purse: Rs 73 cr

RTMs available: 2 (Both capped, or 1 capped & 1 uncapped)

GUJARAT TITANS (GT)

Players retained:

1. Rashid Khan (Rs 18 cr)

2. Shubman Gill (Rs 16.5 cr)

3. B Sai Sudharshan (Rs 8.5 cr)

4. Rahul Tewatia (Rs 4 cr)

5. Shahrukh Khan (Rs 4 cr)

Auction Purse: Rs 69 cr

RTMs available: 1 (capped)

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS (LSG)

1. Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21 cr)

2. Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 11 cr)

3. Mayank Yadav (Rs 11 cr)

4. Mohsin Khan (Rs 4 cr)

5. Ayush Badoni (Rs 4 cr)

Auction Purse: Rs 69 cr

RTMs available: 1 (capped)

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (KKR)

1. Rinku Singh (Rs 13 cr)

2. Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 12 cr)

3. Sunil Narine (Rs 12 cr)

4. Andre Russell (Rs 12 cr)

5. Harshit Rana (Rs 4 cr)

6. Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 cr)

Auction Purse: Rs 51 cr

RTMs available: 0

MUMBAI INDIANS (MI)

1. Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 cr)

2. Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 cr)

3. Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 cr)

4. Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.30 cr)

5. Tilak Varma (Rs 8 cr)

Auction Purse: Rs 45 cr

RTMs available: 1 (uncapped)

PUNJAB KINGS (PBKS)

1. Shashank Singh (Rs 5.5 cr)

2. Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 4 cr)

Auction Purse: Rs 110.5 cr

RTMs available: 4 (All capped)

RAJASTHAN ROYALS (RR)

1. Sanju Samson (Rs 18 cr)

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 18 cr)

3. Riyan Parag (Rs 14 cr)

4. Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 cr)

5. Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 cr)

6. Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 cr)

Auction Purse: Rs 41 cr

RTMs available: 0

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU (RCB)

1. Virat Kohli (Rs 21 cr)

2. Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 cr)

3. Yash Dayal (Rs 5 cr)

Auction Purse: Rs 83 cr

RTMs available: 3 (All capped, or 2 capped, 1 uncapped)

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD (SRH)

1. Pat Cummins (Rs 18 cr)

2. Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 cr)

3. Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 6 cr)

4. Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 cr)

5. Travis Head (Rs 14 cr)

Auction Purse: Rs 45 cr

RTMs available: 1 (uncapped)