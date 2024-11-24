IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3, Live: Pitch report

"It's supposed to be hotter today which will help bake this pitch down further. A lot of grass visible yet. It looks clumsy but also a lot of rough is appearing. What's really concerning though are the cracks. With the heat, they will widen and become tougher to bat on. As a bowler when I look at the pitch, there's still a lot of grass, although it's browner. I doubt the cracks will open up today, because of the grass. Maybe tomorrow, Overall, it was impressive batting. It's not an easy wicket to bat on. They made it look easy."