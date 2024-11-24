Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test, Day 3: KL Rahul's Fearless Approach Continues, Hits Fiery Boundary
India vs Australia LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have started the proceedings for India on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia.
India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE Scorecard: India look to seize control on Day 3.© AFP
IND vs AUS LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have started the proceedings for India on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia. Both the batters are trememdous form and eyeing their respective tons. On the other hand, Australia bowlers are eyeing some quick wickets in the first session, in order to bounce back. On Day 2, Jaiswal and Rahul added an unbeaten 172 runs for the opening stand. After making a miserly 150 on a lively pitch in their first innings, the pressure was again on. But their response proved admirable. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs Australia 1st Test Match Day 3, Straight from Optus Stadium, Perth
1st Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2024/25, Nov 22, 2024
Day 3 | Morning Session
AUS
104
IND
150&191/0 (61.2)
Perth Stadium, Perth
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.11
Batsman
Yashasvi Jaiswal
95* (202)
KL Rahul
74 (171)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
55/0 (14)
Josh Hazlewood
15/0 (12.2)
- 08:04 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3, Live: Jaiswal nears tonAfter KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal also hammers a boundary in the same over of Mitchell Starc. The Australian pacer concedes 11 runs as India continue to dominate. With this, Jaiswal has reached 95 runs and is just five runs away from his maiden Test ton on Australian soil.IND 185/0 (59 overs)
- 08:00 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3, Live: Rahul's fearless approachBoth KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are playing a brilliant game. However, Rahul leaves everyone stunned with his fiery boundary off Mitchell Starc. The Aussie delivers a full ball, to which, gets forward and simply caresses it through the covers. The Timing of the shot leaves the commentators in disbelief. What a shot!!!IND 178/0 (58.1 overs)
- 07:52 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3, Live: We are underwayThe play on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth begins. For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal (90*) and KL Rahul (62*) will be resuming the proceedings from 172/0 as both the batters are eyeing their tons. The visitors currently lead by 218 runs. On the other hand, Josh Hazlewood will be bowling the first over of the day for Australia. The hosts aim to scalp a wicket at the earliest, in order to gain an upper hand in the game. Let's play!
- 07:46 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3, Live: Pitch report"It's supposed to be hotter today which will help bake this pitch down further. A lot of grass visible yet. It looks clumsy but also a lot of rough is appearing. What's really concerning though are the cracks. With the heat, they will widen and become tougher to bat on. As a bowler when I look at the pitch, there's still a lot of grass, although it's browner. I doubt the cracks will open up today, because of the grass. Maybe tomorrow, Overall, it was impressive batting. It's not an easy wicket to bat on. They made it look easy."
- 07:44 (IST)AUS vs IND 1st Test Day 3, Live: Bumrah's masterclassIndia stand-in skipper and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again stood on everyone's expectations as he registered his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He has been in a phenomenal form and will look to deliver a similar performance in the fourth innings as well.
- 07:37 (IST)AUS vs IND 1st Test Day 3, Live: Australia coach hopeful of his team's comeback"The morale is always good, it's a pretty level team whether it's a good day or a bad day. We've got some problems to solve ahead of us. There's no doubt we're clearly well behind the game at this stage, India have got the driver's seat at the moment. But that's not to say that tomorrow can't change very quickly, Test cricket ebbs and flows," said Australia coach Andrew McDonald.
- 07:32 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3, Live: India's dominance on Day 2After skipper Jasprit Bumrah's game-changing 11th five-wicket haul decimated Australia for 104, young Jaiswal (90 batting, 193 balls) and seasoned Rahul (62 batting, 154 balls) decided to grind it out with some old fashioned Test match batting by waiting for the loose deliveries and respecting good fast bowling.
- 07:17 (IST)India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Jaiswal-Rahul Emulate Kohli-PujaraKL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who are on course to get to their respective hundreds, have matched Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Puajra in batting out two successive sessions in a SENA Test. Pujara and Kohli had done so at the MCG in 2018.
- 07:03 (IST)India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Tons Await Jaiswal And RahulHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 3 of the first Test between India and Australia from Perth. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have given the team a strong start for the second innings. With both opening batters nearing tons, Australia have a big task ahead of them on the third day. Though the first few overs of the morning session would be tricky, Rahul and Jaiswal would look to continue from where they left off on Day 2.
