After missing the 1st Test in Perth, India captain Rohit Sharma left for Australia on Saturday. Rohit was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport, and was accompanied by wife Ritika Sajdeh, who came to see off her husband. Rohit and Ritika welcomed their second child last week, a baby boy. With Ritika's due delivery date close to the ongoing Perth Test, Rohit decided to stay back in Australia, thus missing the series opener at the Optus Stadium.

In Rohit's absence, Jasprit Bumrah is leading the team in Perth. It was earlier reported that Rohit is expected to land in Perth on Sunday.

Before leaving for Australia, Rohit gave a goodbye hug to Ritika, who had accompanied him to the airport.

- Captain Rohit has arrived at the Mumbai airport to leave for Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit is likely to feature in the practice match against Prime Minister's XI before officially resuming his captaincy duties during the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, starting December 6.

Meanwhile, India built an ominous 218-run lead over Australia to take a stranglehold on the opening Test in Perth. Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a composed unbeaten 90 and KL Rahul a stylish 62.

A determined and gritty effort by both men against a world-class attack put the visitors in the driving seat as they look to draw first blood in the five-match series.

Jaiswal faced 193 balls while Rahul fended off 153 to steer India to 172 without loss at the close on day two.

India have won their last two Border-Gavaskar trophy series in Australia but came into the Perth Stadium clash after a devastating 3-0 home loss to New Zealand.

After making a miserly 150 on a lively pitch in their first innings, the pressure was again on. But their response proved admirable.

They took a 46-run advantage into the second innings after dismissing the hosts for a meagre 104 at lunch.

Dynamic skipper Jasprit Bumrah blitzed 5-30 and Harshit Rana grabbed 3-48.