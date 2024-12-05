Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma shed light on the secret behind the star cricketer's unmatched fitness regime. Kohli has been often credited for paving way to a fitness-driven regime in the Indian team. His strict training routine and healty eating habits have been the main force behind his longevity in the sport. As per his wife Anushka, Kohli's daily habits have helped him sustain the pressure of playing all three formats. The Bollywood star also labelled as an inspiration for everyone around him.

"Let me be very honest about it, Virat is incredibly disciplined about his health and fitness. I think this is also happening in our industry now. Every morning without fail, he is up early doing cardio or HIIT, and practicing cricket with me. His diet is clean - no junk food or sugary drinks. Can you believe he hasn't eaten butter chicken in almost 10 years?" Anushka said in a video going viral on social media.

Apart from eating clean and training rigorously, an eight-hour sleep is non-negotiable for Kohli.

"Sleep is non-negotiable for him. He ensures he gets enough rest. It's the key to staying sharp and performing at his best. He always says - that is something you have control over. His commitment to every aspect of his lifestyle is what makes him not just a world-class athlete, but also an inspiration to everyone around him," he added.

Anushka Sharma On Kohli's fitness secret pic.twitter.com/uuikcqRYWB — Noor (@HeyNoorr) December 4, 2024

Last month, Kohli ended a 16-month wait for a Test century after smashing an unbeaten 100 in the 1st Test against Australia in Adelaide. It was his 7th Test century on Australian soil and his 30th Test in the format.

The second Test begins on Friday.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (WK), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.