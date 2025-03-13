Story ProgressBack to home
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Eliminator, LIVE Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led MI Eye 2nd WPL Final
WPL 2025 Eliminator, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Scorecard Updates: The winner of the clash will face Delhi Capitals in the final on March 15.
MI v GG, WPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE Scorecard Updates© BCCI/Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Eliminator LIVE Score Updates, WPL 2025: One-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Eliminator play-off game of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, with the winner qualifying to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final. Mumbai Indians missed out on direct qualification to the final after a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last league game, but will be relying on the star power of Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt to get them over the line. Overseas stars, led by captain Ashleigh Gardner, will shoulder the responsibility for Gujarat Giants, who will play their first-ever playoff game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Can Mumbai find a way to counter Gujarat's in-form squad, or will Gujarat's momentum propel them to victory? The stage is set for an electrifying clash! Stay tuned for toss and team updates.
Having been on a remarkable run, Mumbai's well-oiled machine will be challenging to halt. Natalie Sciver-Brunt has been unstoppable since the tournament began, and she's eager to make another significant impact with her all-round skills. Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Amanjot Kaur have provided solid support to form a formidable Batting unit. The bowling department has been lethal, with Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail leading the charge. However, Mumbai's only concern lies in the inconsistency of their batting unit, with Natalie Sciver-Brunt being the exception, consistently delivering with the bat.
Gujarat have made history by reaching this stage for the first time in the tournament's history, and they're on a roll! Their squad has been playing some scintillating cricket of late. The likes of Beth Mooney and Ash Gardner have been in top form from the outset, but it's the recent resurgence of Bharti Fulmali, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield and Deandra Dottin that has been instrumental in Gujarat's success. One player who has caught the eye is the talented Kashvee Gautam. The young bowler has been one of the brightest prospects for Gujarat, and her lethal bowling will undoubtedly play a crucial role in this high-stakes encounter.
The excitement is palpable as we head into the Eliminator match between Mumbai and Gujarat in the Women's T20 League 2025.
.. MATCHDAY ...
The wait is finally over, and the Playoffs of the Women’s T20 League 2025 are here! It’s do-or-die in the Eliminator as Mumbai and Gujarat lock horns for a place in the grand finale against Delhi. Mumbai had the chance to qualify directly but faltered against Bengaluru, and now they must take the longer route. The good news? They are playing at their fortress, Brabourne Stadium, and have never lost to Gujarat - a stat that will surely boost their confidence. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be eager to lead from the front, while the all-round brilliance of Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews could be game-changers. Sciver-Brunt has been in scintillating form with the bat, topping the charts this season, while Matthews, along with Amelia Kerr, is the joint-highest wicket-taker, proving just how lethal their spin attack is. Shabnim Ismail's fiery pace has often provided Mumbai with crucial breakthroughs, and young talents like Amanjot Kaur, Kamalini G, and Sajana S have stepped up when needed. The inaugural champions were knocked out in this very stage last year, and they will be determined to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself. On the other hand, Gujarat is entering uncharted territory, making the Playoffs for the first time, and they have nothing to lose. Ash Gardner has led from the front with her exceptional batting, though her record against Mumbai is something she will want to fix. Beth Mooney and Harleen Deol bring stability to the batting, while Phoebe Litchfield and Bharti Fulmali add the firepower - Fulmali nearly pulling off a stunning heist against Mumbai earlier in the season. The ever-dangerous Deandra Dottin could be their trump card with her ability to turn the game with both bat and ball. Kashvee Gautam spearheads the pace attack, while spinners Priya Mishra and Tanuja Kanwer could play a crucial role. With Gujarat chasing history and Mumbai fighting to reclaim their dominance, this promises to be a high-voltage clash. Will Mumbai continue their unbeaten run against Gujarat, or will we witness a historic upset? Brace yourselves for an electrifying battle!