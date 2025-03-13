Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Eliminator LIVE Score Updates, WPL 2025: One-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Eliminator play-off game of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, with the winner qualifying to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final. Mumbai Indians missed out on direct qualification to the final after a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last league game, but will be relying on the star power of Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt to get them over the line. Overseas stars, led by captain Ashleigh Gardner, will shoulder the responsibility for Gujarat Giants, who will play their first-ever playoff game. (LIVE SCORECARD)