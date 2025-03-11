Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score, WPL 2025 Final: Mumbai Indians (MI) take on already-eliminated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 league stage, aiming to seal top spot and direct qualification to the final. MI sit second in the WPL table on 10 points, the same tally as league leaders Delhi Capitals (DC). However, a win would help them leapfrog DC and enter the final directly. A loss would see them face Gujarat Giants (GG) in the playoff. Reigning champions RCB have had a dismal season, and would hope to win their final game in order to avoid finishing bottom of the WPL 2025 standings. (LIVE SCORECARD)