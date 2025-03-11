Story ProgressBack to home
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score Updates, WPL 2025
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Scorecard Updates, WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians will enter the WPL 2025 final directly with a win.
MI vs RCB Live Scorecard Updates, WPL 2025© BCCI/Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score, WPL 2025 Final: Mumbai Indians (MI) take on already-eliminated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 league stage, aiming to seal top spot and direct qualification to the final. MI sit second in the WPL table on 10 points, the same tally as league leaders Delhi Capitals (DC). However, a win would help them leapfrog DC and enter the final directly. A loss would see them face Gujarat Giants (GG) in the playoff. Reigning champions RCB have had a dismal season, and would hope to win their final game in order to avoid finishing bottom of the WPL 2025 standings. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Meanwhile, Bengaluru, the defending champions of the 2024 edition, have had a tough season. After a strong start with two wins, Bengaluru have lost five consecutive games and are now sitting at the bottom of the table. In their most recent match, they fell short by 12 runs against UP, conceding 225 runs but managing to score 213 in their chase. Richa Ghosh played an explosive knock, while Sneh Rana, Ellyse Perry, and Sabbhineni Meghna all contributed with valuable runs, but it wasn’t enough in the end. Bengaluru will be hoping to avoid the wooden spoon and end their season on a positive note. So, who are you backing to emerge victorious today? We’ll find out soon. Stay tuned for the toss and team news coming up shortly.
Mumbai are currently in second place on the table, with five wins from their seven matches so far. In their last match, they edged out Gujarat by 9 runs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt led the charge with the bat, while the bowling attack, featuring Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, and Shabnim Ismail, did the bulk of the damage. Mumbai have had a strong season thus far and will be aiming to secure another dominant performance to book their spot in the Grand Final of the Women’s T20 League, 2025.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 20 in the Women's T20 League, 2025. It's the final match of the group stage, as Mumbai faces off against Bengaluru at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. While Mumbai have already qualified for the playoffs, this match is still pivotal, as a win here would secure them a direct spot in the final. On the other hand, Bengaluru, having been eliminated from the competition, will be playing for pride as they look to end their campaign on a high note.
…MATCHDAY…
One last game remains before we head into the 2025 Women's T20 League playoffs and it is a big one. Mumbai take on Bengaluru in the battle of champions at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai which will also be Match number 20 of the league stage. Mumbai are already assured a place in the top three, whereas reigning champions Bengaluru are out of the running for the playoff places, which indicates this to be a dead rubber. However, there's a lot more than meets the eye and both teams will be eager to win this game for different reasons. Mumbai will seal a direct entry into the GRand Finale if they win this game, or else Delhi will finish in pole position and Mumbai would have to go up against Gujarat in the Eliminator game. Bengaluru currently have 4 points and are bottom of the table but a win could see them pick themselves up from the last spot to fourth in the table and finish the somewhat underwhelming campaign on a positive note. Mumbai come into this game with 4 wins from the last 5 games, including a win over Bengaluru in their own backyard as well. Mumbai's record at the Brabourne Stadium is impeccable and they have a squad in which every individual has contributed in the time of need and the skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur has found some good form at the right moment as well. Bengaluru, on the other hand, suffered setbacks prior to the season even starting with injuries to key players and after a decent start, they have now fallen apart quickly and barring the likes of Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh, the batting simply hasn't clicked. Smriti Mandhana has blown hot and cold and the bowling attack has conceded way too many runs and hasn't had the same bite to it as last season. Nevertheless, they do have enough firepower to take down any opposition and that's what they will be looking to do. The pressure will be on Mumbai as they will be playing for a direct entry into the Grand Final and they will be eager to rise above it. Everyone knows this is a fan-favorite contest as well and one can expect a lot of noise in the stadium, adding to the occasion. Who are you backing for the win?