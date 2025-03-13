Australian cricket team star pacer Mitchell Starc believes that India had a clear advantage during the Champions Trophy 2025 as they played at just one venue. India played all of their matches in Dubai after the government did not allow the cricketers to travel to Pakistan for the competition. The 'hybrid' nature of the competition sparked a lot of criticism among the experts with some claiming that India had an 'unfair advantage'. During a recent interaction, Starc praised the Rohit Sharma-led side for their brilliant title triumph but pointed out that the lack of travel did help them when compared to other teams.

“There's been a lot made on that topic obviously, India have tried to push that to the side and said that it's a neutral venue. But there's been a lot to come out of the tournament during and post. Obviously, India won fair and square, they're a bloody good cricket team and have been across all formats from a long time,” said Starc on Fanatics TV Youtube channel.

“New Zealand played in Dubai and flew back to Pakistan for semi final and then again to Dubai to play the final. Even Pakistan despite being hosts had to travel out of their country to play India. Even David Miller spoke about the flight situation. When one team plays at the same place with no flights, I would tend to agree with some of the opinions that have come out,” he added.

Earlier, Mitchell Starc clarified that the main reason behind his decision to skip the ongoing Champions Trophy in Pakistan was a sore ankle.

Besides the ankle pain which he experienced in Sri Lanka recently, the left-arm pacer had also said that there were some "personal views" which influenced his decision.

"There are a few different reasons, some personal views," Starc said on the Willow Talk podcast.

"I had a bit of ankle pain through the Test series, so I just need to get that one right. Obviously, we have the (World) Test (Championship) final coming up and a West Indies tour after that. There is some IPL cricket as well.

"But the main one at the top of my mind is the final Test. Get my body right, play some cricket in the next couple of months and then get ready to go for the (WTC) final."

(With PTI inputs)