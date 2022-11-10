Eyeing a place in the T20 World Cup final, India were put into bat first by England in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. However, India suffered an early blow as Chris Woakes dismissed KL Rahul (5) in the third over. It was a short-pitched delivery from Woakes as Rahul failed to read the bounce and edged it behind to Jos Buttler. After his dismissal, Virat Kohli came out in the middle to join Rohit Sharma. He got off to a cautious start initially, but hit Chris Woakes for a six over covers to release some pressure.

Kohli has hit some glorious sixes in the T20 World Cup so far and this too will rank among his best shots in the tournament so far.

While India remained unchanged from their previous match, England made two forced changes.

Batter Dawid Malan and pacer Mark Wood miss out to injuries with Phil Salt and Chris Jordan replacing them.

Malan injured his groin in the team's win over Sri Lanka. Wood, on the other hand, was suffering from stiffness.

England, who are the holders of the ODI World Cup, are looking to add to their sole T20 crown won in 2010.

The winner of the contest will meet Pakistan, who beat New Zealand in the first semi-final, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Sunday's final.

India, who topped Group 2 with four wins in five matches, are searching for their first global title since the 2013 Champion Trophy triumph. They won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

With AFP Inputs

