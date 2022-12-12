It's been a while since MS Dhoni retired from international cricket but his charisma still remains unparalleled. Whenever the former India captain comes out to bat, which mostly happens in the Indian Premier League now, Dhoni... Dhoni... chants take over the entire stadium. The wicket-keeper batter's craze among fans is truly out of this world. Considering Dhoni now spends most of his time away from the cricket field, a few videos of his interactions with fans keep surfacing on social media. Another such video has now emerged on the internet where Dhoni could be seen giving an autograph to a fan on his t-shirt.

In the video, Dhoni was giving an autograph to a fan on the back of his white t-shirt. The fan was truly thrilled to have met the iconic cricketer. Here's the video:

One Lucky fan gets autograph on shirt by MS Dhoni



Me when @msdhoni ?#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/nIf9IPdY0Q — DHONI Empire™ (@TheDhoniEmpire) December 11, 2022

Dhoni will next be seen in the 2023 Indian Premier League, the player auction for which is to be held on December 23. The Ranchi-born wicket-keeper batter continues to lead the Chennai Super Kings franchise, having been a pivotal part of the team since the inaugural season in 2008.

Though there's no confirmation yet, the 16th edition of the T20 league could be Dhoni's last in the IPL.

The Super Kings famously released West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo ahead of the auction and gave him a position among their coaching staff.

Chennai Super Kings Retained Players:MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Released Players:Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

The franchise has INR 20.45 crore to spend in the upcoming auction.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup 2022: Harry Kane Misses Penalty As France Beat England