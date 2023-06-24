Commenting on the squad selected by India for the three-match ODI series against West Indies, legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that a new captain should have been handed over the duty to lead the side in the series. For the ODIs that will be played on July 27, July 29 and August 1, Team India have named regular skipper Rohit Sharma to lead the side. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has been chosen as the vice-captain. Harbhajan opined that India should have selected Hardik as the captain for the series instead.

"The One-Day team should have gone only under Hardik Pandya's leadership with a new squad. The youngsters, who performed well in the IPL, should have got a chance here. This was the best chance to groom them. Maybe, they are playing this (selected) team considering the World Cup," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar received his maiden India call-up as he was included in the ODI as well the Test squad for the Caribbean tour. Meanwhile, in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who continues to recover from a tragic car crash he met with in December last year, the selection committee has kept Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson as wicketkeepers in the team.

India's ODI squad for Windies tour: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar