Afghanistan veteran Hashmatullah Shahidi and Zimbabwe rookie Brian Bennett starred as the first Test was drawn after a rain-shortened final day in Bulawayo on Monday. Shahidi claimed an Afghan record 246 runs at the end of a marathon innings while spinner Bennett took five wickets. Zimbabwe made 586 and 142-4 to lead Afghanistan by 29 runs at stumps after the tourists posted 699. Both first innings scores were national records. With Zimbabwe 88-4 in their second innings and 25 runs behind, batting stability was required and the unbeaten partnership of veterans Sean Williams (35) and Craig Ervine (22) provided it.

Shahidi departed after being trapped leg before by Bennett, whose 5-95 were the best figures among the six-man Zimbabwe attack.

The 30-year-old left-hand batter faced 474 balls in 694 minutes, and struck 21 fours at Queens Sports Club in the southwestern city.

Congratulations to our captain @Hashmat_50 for his double century. Fantastic knock!



And congratulations to @AfsarZazai_78 for his first maiden test century - well played, your hard work has truly paid off! pic.twitter.com/1kzFH3vEPZ — Ibrahim Zadran (@IZadran18) December 30, 2024

His partnerships with Rahmat Shah (364 runs) and Afsar Zazai (211) ensured Afghanistan took a 113-run first innings lead.

The previous highest Test score of Shahidi was 200 not out, also against Zimbabwe, in Abu Dhabi three years ago.

Before the exit of Shahidi, wicketkeeper Zazai claimed a maiden Test century, hitting 113 before being caught at backward point by substitute Johnathan Campbell. The fall of Shahidi triggered a collapse with the final six Afghanistan wickets going for just 20 runs in four overs as the off spin of Bennett wreaked havoc.

Bennett, a 21-year-old appearing in only his second Test, twice took wickets from successive balls only to be deprived of hat-tricks on both occasions.

He also shone with the bat, making 110 not out in the first innings after Zimbabwe captain Ervine won the toss. Batting a second time, Zimbabwe put on 73 runs before an outside edge from Joylord Gumbie (24) allowed Shahidi to make a simple catch in the slips.

The fall of the wicket was followed almost immediately by mid-afternoon rain that led to a one hour delay.

Test debutant Ben Curran, a son of deceased former Zimbabwe coach Kevin Curran and brother of England internationals Tom and Sam, made 41 before being run out.

Gumbie, Curran and Takudzwanashe Kaitano (5) fell in the space of 14 balls, with spinner Zahir Khan taking two wickets, and Dion Myers (4) was bowled by teenage spinner Allah Ghazanfar.