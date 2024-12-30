Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, currently recovering at a private hospital in Thane district, was seen in a video performing an energetic dance at the medical facility, a moment that left not only the staff but also social media buzzing. Kambli (52) initially complained of urinary infection and muscle cramps following which he was admitted to Akruti Hospital in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi town on December 21. Later, a series of medical examinations revealed clots in his brain.

His health condition is improving, doctors treating him said on Monday. After capturing the attention of his fans for his cricketing skills during playing days, the left-handed batter, who featured in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, has now impressed his admirers with his dance moves from hospital ward, indicating significant improvement in his health.

The moment was captured on video, showing Kambli dancing to a popular song with remarkable enthusiasm, which inspired those around him. His upbeat performance lifted the spirits of hospital staff, other patients, and attendees alike. A nurse and another staffer are seen enthusiastically dancing with him.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Kambli expressed his gratitude to everyone who had supported him throughout his recovery journey.

"I have reached this far because of your love," he said.

The Mumbai-based former cricketer also thanked Shailesh Thakur, the hospital director, for his support during treatment. The video of Kambli's hospital dance quickly went viral on social media with fans showering him with wishes for a speedy recovery.

Recently, the doctor treating Kambli said he is facing memory loss too.

"Yes, there is a little bit of impairment of memory function also. Definitely, there is some impairment. Neurodegenerative changes are there. So again, with the help of time and good rehabilitation, he will probably start functioning normally again. But not like 100 per cent, but definitely he will achieve 80-90 per cent of the memory, that previous memory," Dwivedi said.

"This happens. Earlier, he was ethanolic. Three-four months back he stopped alcohol and smoking. At that time, he was ethanolic. Sometimes, that can cause it (memory loss). At present there is complete abstinence of alcohol. There is now withdrawal symptom too."