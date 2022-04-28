Virat Kohli stepped down from India's Test captaincy this year and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Rohit Sharma as his successor, with pacer Jasprit Bumrah taking over the role of vice-captain. But former India star Yuvraj Singh feels the national selectors should appoint Rishabh Pant as India's next Test skipper. Speaking to Sports18, he explained, "You must get someone ready. Like Mahi became captain out of nowhere but they made him, right! Then he evolved".

"Keeper is always a good thinker because he always has the best view on the ground."

"You pick a young guy who can be a future captain, give him time and don't expect miracles in the first six months or a year. I feel you must believe in the younger guys to get the job done".

The 2011 World Cup winner also hailed Pant's maturity, and called him the "right guy to lead the Test team."

"I was immature at that age, Virat was immature when he was captain at that age. But he (Pant) is maturing with time".

"I don't know how the support staff think about it, but I think he is the right guy to lead the Test team", he further added.

Promoted

Calling the wicketkeeper-batter a "future legend", Yuvraj also stated, "You already have four Test hundreds already and you can do that. In terms of best wicket-keeper batsman, I see Rishabh could be the future legend".

Since making his Test debut in 2018, Pant has gone on to feature in 30 Tests, registering 1920 runs (including four tons and nine half-centuries) with a highest score of 159.