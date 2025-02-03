Bangladesh Premier League franchise Durbar Rajshahi has become the latest talking point in the world of cricket. A report has revealed that the franchise is yet to pay the fees of its foreign players and staff members. Rajshahi owner Shafiq Rahman, earlier, announced that the tickets have been booked for the foreign cricketers to return to their respective countries. However, due to the failure in the clearance of dues, many big names are left stranded in the team hotel in Dhaka.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the foreign players tried contacting the team management for their payment but got no response.

Mohammad Haris (Pakistan), Aftab Alam (Afghanistan), Mark Deyal (West Indies), Ryan Burl (Zimbabwe) and Miguel Cummins (West Indies) are all waiting for some portion of their payments.

"While the team owners promised that they would clear the payment, several local cricketers of Durbar Rajshahi camp checked out from the hotel room without getting their due payment," stated the report.

To make matters worse, Durbar Rajshahi got stuck in another mess as the franchise even failed to pay its bus driver, who has been driving the team across the country throughout the tournament.

To make the franchise realise its mistake, the bus driver took the matter into his own and locked the kit bags and stuff of all the players of Rajshahi inside the bus. He also stated that players will get their kit bags back only after the clearance of his dues.

"It's a matter of regret and shame. If they had paid us, we would have given back the kit bag to the players. Till now, I have not opened my mouth but now I am saying that we can leave if they clear our payment," Mohammad Babul, bus driver of Rajshahi, told reporters in front of the team hotel.

"The kit bags of local and foreign cricketers are there in the bus but I cannot give them as large portion of our remuneration is yet not paid," he added.

Talking about the team, Durbar Rajshahi had a forgettable outing in BPL 2025 as they failed to reach the Playoffs.

They finished in the fifth spot with only six victories out of 12 matches. They played their last match against Sylhet Strikers on January 27 in Dhaka.