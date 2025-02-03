As the debate around Harshit Rana being used as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube rages on, India head coach Gautam Gambhir was asked about his views on the controversy after the conclusion of the 5th T20I between India and England on Sunday. Gambhir, who didn't utter a single word on the row after the 4th T20I, gave a brilliant reply which ended up shutting down Kevin Pietersen, who was quite critical of the match referee's decision after the previous match.

The controversy was triggered after ICC match referee Javagal Srinath allowed Harshit Rana to replace Shivam Dube despite there being an obvious difference in traits between the two. Though both are all-rounders, Dube is primarily a batter who can bowl. For Rana, it's the exact opposite.

As Pietersen brought up the topic again after the 5th T20I, Gambhir trolled him and the entire England team saying Dube would've bowled 4 overs in the final match of the series.

"He would have bowled four overs for sure today," Gambhir said while laughing during a post-match chat on Star Sports.

Dube was brilliant with the ball in the 5th T20I, picking up 2 wickets in 2 overs, while only giving away 11 runs. If England weren't bowled out for 97 runs in just 10.3 overs, Dube could've gone on to bowl 4 overs in the match.

After the 4th T20I, Pietersen was quite critical of the Harshit-Shivam swap.

"Concussion sub is quite the topic everywhere here at the moment and my view is...it was NEVER a like-for-like replacement and the match referee should just hold his hand up and say he got that one wrong. End of event for good and we move on to another great clash this evening," Pietersen had written on X.

The ICC hasn't yet broken its silence on the matter, even as Javagal Srinath courts criticism.