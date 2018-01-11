Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Mumbai Thrash Maharashtra By Seven Wickets

Mumbai thrashed arch rivals Maharashtra by seven wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 West Zone League match on Thursday. For Mumbai, medium pacer Akash Parkar starred with the bowl as he picked up three wickets to help his side bundle out Maharashtra for a meagre 89. Parkar, who returned with the impressive figures of 3-22 was superbly aided by all other bowlers - Shivam Dube (2-7), Parikshit Valsangkar (2-22), experienced Shardul Thakur (1-13) and Dhawal Kulkarni (1-20). For Maharashtra, except opener Rahul Tripathi and one down Vijay Zol (both 21 runs in 16 balls), no other batsman was able to make a mark and steer the team out of trouble. Another opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (3) and experienced Ankit Bawne (9) too fell cheaply.