A major controversy has marred the Bangladesh Premier League 2025. Franchise Durbar Rajshahi is yet to clear the due payment of its players. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, a number of foreign stars, including one from Pakistan, are stranded in their team hotel in Dhaka as the franchise is not responding to their calls. The stranded players are seeking an update regarding their flights tickets to reach their respective homes, but the team owner and management are not responding to it, the report added.

"Mohammad Haris (Pakistan), Aftab Alam (Afghanistan), Mark Deyal (West Indies), Ryan Burl (Zimbabwe) and Miguel Cummins (West Indies) are all waiting for some portion of their payments due. A couple of them have been paid 25%, while some haven't been paid at all. Furthermore, the players haven't received daily allowance for the last 11 days," reported the media house.

It is worth noting that Rajshahi got eliminated from the Bangladesh Premier Leauge (BPL) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Mahmud warned Rajshahi owner Shafique Rahman of legal action if the players' dues are not paid.

"I spoke to the Rajshahi owner, who assured us that he will clear the payments," Mahmud said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo in same report. "I have told him clearly that if he fails to do so, we will take legal steps. No more discussions. Our fact-finding committee will be looking into how this team came to be."

In another update from BPL, the Bangladesh Cricket Board established an independent inquiry body to assist its Anti-Corruption Unit in probing a slew of corruption allegations over the last couple of weeks in the tournament.

This marks the first official corruption investigation in the BPL since 2013 as the league faces challenge with delayed player payments and ticketing controversies.

(With PTI Inputs)