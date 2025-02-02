India vs England 5th T20I LIVE Updates: Sanju Samson was hit on the finger by a sharp bouncer from Jofra Archer, as India take on England in the fifth and final T20I of the series on Sunday. Shami earlier played the 3rd T20I, and comes back into the side to get some much-needed rhythm ahead of the ODI series against England. Mohammed Shami returned to the playing XI for Team India, as Harshit Rana was not chosen in the lineup despite picking up three wickets on his T20I debut after coming on as a controversial concussion substitute in the 4th game. Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson will be hoping to rediscover their form with the bat. The match will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score and Updates of India vs England 5th T20I -
IND vs ENG 5th T20I LIVE: All eyes on Abhishek and Sanju
Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have formed a powerful opening pair, but they haven't yet stitched a big partnership together in the series. Samson, in particular, has scored three single-digit scores in a row, and will be desperate to make this game count.
Harshit Rana could feel hard done by for not getting a place in the XI. He was at the centre of the concussion substitute controversy in the 4th T20I, but performed admirably under pressure, taking 3 big wickets.
IND vs ENG 5th T20I LIVE: Full game for Harshit Rana?
Harshit Rana showed nerves of steel with the ball in the 4th T20I, impressing with figures of 3/33 in 4 overs. If India decide to rest Arshdeep Singh again, will Rana be preferred over Shami for the pacer spot?
IND vs ENG 5th T20I LIVE: Will Hardik Pandya be rested?
Hardik Pandya slammed a superb 30-ball 53 in the 4th T20I, but the injury-prone nature of the all-rounder is well-known. With the series wrapped up, will the management consider resting Pandya and giving a chance to a player like Ramandeep Singh?
Sanju Samson hasn't done well in this series either. After a quickfire 26 in the first game, Samson has made three single-digit scores. Can the wicket-keeper batter fire and perform well in this game, and truly show us what he's capable of?
We started off the series at the iconic Eden Gardens, we're ending it at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai! Last time we were here, the internet was filled with images of Team India celebrating the T20 World Cup 2024 title!