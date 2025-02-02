The 2011 World Cup-winning India star Yuvraj Singh penned a heartwarming note for his compatriot 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar, who was honoured with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Awards in Mumbai. ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to the legendary batter at the BCCI's annual 'Naman Awards' ceremony on Saturday. Yuvraj took to Instagram to congratulate Sachin, who showed a generation of cricketers that dreams are achieved with hard work and belief.

"Congratulations master on winning the CK Nayadu Lifetime Achievement Award. For every cricketer of our generation, you were the one who showed us that dreams are achieved with relentless hard work and unwavering belief," Yuvraj wrote on Instagram.

"Your impact on the game and on all of us who had the privilege of sharing the field with you is immeasurable. Much love and respect always," Yuvraj concluded.

Sachin, known as the 'God of Cricket,' is celebrated for his unparalleled skill and mastery in cricket, entertaining fans worldwide on the field of cricket from 1989 to 2013.

The Maharashtra-born player made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16, in front of a famed Pakistan pace attack in Karachi. He played his first ODI on December 18 of the same year.

With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin holds the highest run-scorer in international cricket.

He has 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries to his name, records unmatched in the sport's history. Sachin was the first cricketer to achieve a double century in ODIs and played a record 200 Test matches.

In ODIs, he amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In Tests, he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

Sachin was also a part of India's ICC Cricket World Cup-winning team in 2011, achieving his lifelong dream after his World Cup debut in 1992.

