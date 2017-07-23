 
Suresh Prabhu Announces Out-Of-Turn Promotions For Women Cricketers

Updated: 23 July 2017 15:44 IST

There are 10 girls from Railways in the Indian team, including captain Mithali Raj and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, out of 15-member squad.

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday announced out-of-turn promotions for India women's team © Twitter/BCCI

The Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday announced out-of-turn promotions for the women cricketers of the Indian World Cup squad who are employed with the Railways. There are 10 girls from Railways in the Indian team, including captain Mithali Raj and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, out of 15-member squad. Besides out-of-turn promotions, there will be cash awards for the girls also. "Hon'ble Minister for Railways, Shri Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu has conveyed his best wishes to the Indian team."

He has announced out-of-turn promotions to women cricketers of Railways currently in the Indian World Cup squad in England," Rekha Yadav, ED/Sports & Secretary of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), said.

"There will be cash award too as per our extant policy," she added.

Apart from Mithali and Harmanpreet, others girls associated with the Railways are Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut, Veda Krishnamurthy, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Verma, Mona Mesharm, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Nuzhat Parween.

Topics : India Women Mithali Raj Jhulan Goswami Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls in semi-final
  • Mithali Raj became the first woman cricketer to score 6000 ODI runs
  • India reached the final of Women's World Cup for the 2nd time
