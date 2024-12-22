South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan will aim for a clean sweep while South Africa will focus on consolation victory in the third and final ODI of the series. Pakistan sealed the series after winning the first two games. Pakistan veterans Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan laid the foundation for a convincing, series-clinching 81-run win over South Africa in the second ODI at Newlands on Thursday. Pakistan's total of 329 all out was set up by Babar (73) and captain Rizwan (80), who put on 115 off 142 balls for the third wicket. Heinrich Klaasen made 97 for South Africa but the hosts were bowled out for 248. Fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi (four for 47) and Naseem Shah (three for 37) were the main destroyers.

The win gave Pakistan an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

It was their fifth successive series win - and the third for the Champions Trophy hosts in the southern hemisphere season, following victories in Australia and Zimbabwe.

When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match take place?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will take place on Sunday, December 22 (IST).

Where will the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match take place?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will take place at the The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

What time will the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match start?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will start at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5:00 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match in India?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

(All details are as per information shared by the broadcaster)

With AFP Inputs