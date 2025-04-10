The Eden Gardens pitch controversy made a comeback once again after Kolkata Knight Riders lost their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata on Tuesday. It was KKR's second loss at the venue in three matches. Chasing a mammoth target of 238, KKR felt short by just 4 runs to slump to their third loss in this year's competition. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane previously expressed his frustration at the 'lack of home advantage' and even hinted at a possible rift with chief curator Sujan Mukherjee. Following the loss, a report by Bengali newspaper Sangbad Pratidin revealed a sarcastic conversation between a KKR official and an official from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The KKR official suggested that CAB was happy that the team lost their match and even suggested that the curator should receive the Man Of The Match award.

Earlier, Rahane took a veiled attack on the curator Sujan Mukherjee who had earlier said he does not pay heed to any home team requests.

"Jo hamare curator hai, unko bahut publicity mila. I think he's happy with that publicity. Home advantage ke baare mein aapko jo likhna hai, aap likh sakto, jo laga. (Our curator has got a lot of publicity. I think he's happy with that publicity. You can write whatever you feel like about the home advantage)." "If I have any concern, I would probably convey it to the IPL rather than speaking about it here." Several franchises this season have voiced concerns over the absence of a typical ‘home' advantage, with Lucknow Super Giants joining KKR and Chennai Super Kings in expressing frustration over pitch conditions.

Even LSG mentor Zaheer Khan, in a lighter vein, joked after their game against Punjab Kings that it seemed like "Punjab (Kings) curator" had prepared the Ekana wicket." As for his own game and the possibility of an India comeback, Rahane preferred to stay grounded.

"I'm really enjoying my cricket at the moment, firstly playing for KKR and playing at the Eden. For me, it's all about staying in the moment, enjoying my cricket, enjoying my batting, and that's it.

"I don't want to think far too ahead," said the 36-year-old, who last played for India in 2023.

(With PTI inputs)