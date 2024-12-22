Akash Deep made his India Test debut only in 2024, but already seems like a vital cog of the team. In the third Test against Australia, playing just his sixth Test match, Akash Deep made big contributions with both ball and bat. Coming in as the No. 11 batter, Akash Deep slammed 31 off just 44 balls to rescue India from a follow-on in a dramatic ninth-wicket partnership with Jasprit Bumrah. Ahead of the fourth Test, Akash Deep has credited Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for preparing a young India side for an Australia tour.

"The fact that we do not look novices while playing our first match in Australia - a lot of that credit goes to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who constantly give feedback to the bowlers," said Akash Deep, ahead of the fourth Test in Melbourne.

Akash Deep also stated that advice from Jasprit Bumrah has been crucial to his performances.

"This is my first time in Australia. I trust Jasprit Bumrah and the little inputs that he gives help a lot. The things that he says are not complicated and that clarity helps a lot. He told me to not get excited by the help in the pitch, and that helped me bowl," Akash said.

Coming into the playing XI in place of Harshit Rana, Akash Deep took three wickets in the third Test in Brisbane.

But his star turn came with the bat in hand. Walking in at 213/9, Akash Deep's invaluable innings helped stitch a 47-run partnership with Jasprit Bumrah at the end of Day 4, that all but guaranteed that the match would end in a draw.

Akash Deep is expected to feature in India's lineup in Melbourne as well, but was accused by the Australian media ahead of the Test for not answering their questions, with Australian media stating that he had been sent for the press conference with a "crystal clear message".