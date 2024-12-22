Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Score Updates
South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live: Pakistan won the first ODI by 3 wickets and the second game by 81 runs.
South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Score Updates© AFP
South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Updates: Pakistan and South Africa face each other in the third and final ODI of the series on Sunday. The contest will take place at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Mohammad Rizwan and co. have already sealed the series after winning the first two games. The Proteas, on the other hand, will aim for a consolation win. Pakistan won the first ODI by 3 wickets and the second game by 81 runs. Heinrich Klaasen is the top-scorer in the series with 183 runs, while Shaheen Afridi is the top-wicket-taker with 5 scalps. (Live Scorecard)
3rd ODI, Pakistan in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Dec 22, 2024
Play In Progress
SA
PAK
20/1 (6.0)
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.33
Batsman
Saim Ayub
8 (15)
Babar Azam
12* (20)
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada
10/1 (3)
Marco Jansen
10/0 (3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2024-25, Results, News and IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live
No run.
Short and wide on off, Babar Azam stays on the back foot and cuts it down onto the ground. It goes on the bounce to the man at backward point.
Bold leave! On a nagging length, a hint of nip back in off the wicket, on top of off, Babar Azam trusts the bounce of the surface and holds his bat high up to make the leave.
Rabada lands it on a length, outside off, Babar Azam goes for the big booming drive but the bat turns in his hand at the point of impact. Miscues the shot towards mid off.
Direct hit, drama but Ayub is well in. Good cricket all around. On middle and leg, Ayub works it through mid-wicket and sets off for a quick single. Short mid-wicket gets across to his right, picks it up and has a shy at the bowler's end in one go and hits the stumps. But while the crowd gets excited, the umpires are pretty calm. Don't even take it upstairs. Replay shows why. Comfortably in, was Saim.
Similar ball, slightly wider, this is let through.
Now Rabada is right on target as well. From the end where KG is bowling, it seems darker. Maybe, that dark band of clouds is from this end. On a good length, around middle, angling away, Saim Ayub looks to defend but is comprehensively beaten by the away movement.
Jansen goes into the wicket again, on off and middle, Babar Azam hangs on the back foot and presents a straight bat to stab it down the deck.
FOUR! Short and punished! Jansen bangs it into the deck, over off, Babar Azam gets on his toes and rolls his wrists over the ball to control the shot. Jabs it through square leg for a boundary.
Sliding onto the pads, on a length, Babar Azam tucks it off the front foot to mid-wicket.
Nicely played, but careful there, Corbin Bosch! First look at the outfield and it is really slippery. That also means that every time the ball goes on the outfield, it will return with a lot of wetness. Half volley, on middle, Babar flicks it through mid on, to his right. Bosch chases after it from mid on, gets to the ball, but while looking to slide and push it back to the fielder backing up from short mid-wicket, he slips and misses the ball. He recovers in time though, to save the boundary, flashing a nervous smile. Two runs taken. Bosch is making his international debut today. There would be butterflies.
Right on the money. Full and straight, Azam defends.
The players are back onto the field. I am not a great reader of the weather, but my personal feeling is that the conditions seem slightly better than what they were when the match began. Not that my eyesight is the greatest either. The Powerplays have been reduced to 10, 28 and 9 respectively. Only 2 bowlers can bowl a maximum of 10 overs and only 3 bowlers can bowl a maximum of 9 overs. Here's Jansen.
Meanwhile, in Vadodara, the day keeps getting better for Renuka Singh Thakur, as she picks up her maiden Michelle in ODIs. With the score reading 66/8, the Windies are on track to register their BIGGEST LOSS in ODI history, in terms of runs. India Women's biggest victory by runs was by 249, against Ireland in 2017, so that has been avoided by the visitors.
So after roughly 75 minutes of no play, the officials have cut short 6 overs. If you are wondering why ONLY those many reduced, that is because, in a day/night game, we have an allowance of an hour. Given that we lost 15 minutes at the start and now 75, deducting 60 from that, means we have roughly lost 30 minutes. Hence that number to reduce the overs. The forecast keeps being grim and for a result, we need AT LEAST 20 overs in the second innings. All we can do is hope for the best.
UPDATE - 1.32 pm GMT - This contest has now been reduced to 47 overs per side. We have had two delays so far, but given the forecast, it seems unlikely that we will not face any more rain interruptions. Let’s hope for the best!
UPDATE - 1.20 pm GMT - Great news! The rain has subsided and the covers are coming off. Right then, this was quick - we have a restart time. Play is set to resume at 1.45 pm GMT. We await the official confirmation regarding the revised conditions. Stick around!
It is raining in Jo'burg and it is raining in Vadodara as well. The only difference is - in the latter case, it is raining wickets. After conceding a mammoth 314 against India Women, in reply, West Indies Women are tottering at 34/6 after 13 overs, in the first of 3 ODIs. Renuka Singh Thakur has caused a riot with the new ball, picking up 4/16 in 7 overs and the hapless Windies have had no answers. Earlier, riding on a solid 91 by Smriti Mandhana and a solid show by their top order, the Indian Eves crossed 300 for the 6th time in ODIs, and for the second time this year, after making 325/3 against South Africa Women in Bengaluru in June. Given that the next World Cup of Women will be a 50-over one and be hosted by India in 2025, the hosts are looking in good shape to try and win their maiden trophy in this format.
UPDATE - 12.53 pm GMT - It is still raining steadily, and the square remains covered. Even as the rain continues, the Super Sopper is in action, ensuring that once it stops, we get a quick turnaround. Stay tuned for more news.
UPDATE - 12.30 pm GMT - Oh dear. A drizzle began and now it has intensified. Pretty heavy to make the umpires take the players off. The umbrellas are opening in the stands as well. It does not look that heavy as of now, but a big band of dark clouds is approaching the venue. Hopefully, this is just a passing shower. One good thing is that there is a good breeze blowing across. So the clouds might just get blown away.