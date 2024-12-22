South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Updates: Pakistan and South Africa face each other in the third and final ODI of the series on Sunday. The contest will take place at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Mohammad Rizwan and co. have already sealed the series after winning the first two games. The Proteas, on the other hand, will aim for a consolation win. Pakistan won the first ODI by 3 wickets and the second game by 81 runs. Heinrich Klaasen is the top-scorer in the series with 183 runs, while Shaheen Afridi is the top-wicket-taker with 5 scalps. (Live Scorecard)