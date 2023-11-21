Snubbed for India's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, there was no place for Yuzvendra Chahal in the team's 5-match T20I series against Australia too. With most of the senior players rested, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a young squad for the series, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the troops. Fans expected the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sanju Samson to return to the team for the bilateral series but there was no place for either of the three in the roster.

Chahal, taking to social media soon after the squad was announced, shared a cryptic post, with just a single smiley emoticon.

— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 20, 2023

Despite the roller-coaster of a career Chahal has had over the last few years, he isn't letting the situation upset his mental solitude.

In a recent interview, speaking about his ODI World Cup snub, Chahal had said that he is used to such situations now.

"I understand that only fifteen players can be a part, because it's a World Cup, where you can't take 17 or 18," Chahal had told Wisden India.

"I do feel a little bad, but my motto in life is to move on. I'm used to it now, it's been three World Cups (laughs). That's why I came here [at Kent] to play because I want to play cricket somewhere, somehow," he had added.

Advertisement

As for the Indian team, the BCCI picked some Indian Premier League stars for the 5-match assignment, with the likes of Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, etc. getting the nod.

India's squad for 5-match T20I series against Australia:Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Shreyas Iyer will also join the squad for the last two T20Is as vice-captain.