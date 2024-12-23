With legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announcing his retirement, 26-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian has been reportedly selected to join Team India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, reports suggest that Kotian is set to depart for Australia on Tuesday and join up with the rest of the squad, ahead of the fourth Test in Melbourne from Boxing Day. But who is Tanush Kotian? And why has he been picked over more recognized names like Yuzvendra Chahal or Axar Patel?

Kotian's selection is a sign that Team India are rewarding players who perform well at the domestic level. Kotian was named 'Player of the Tournament' for the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, as his side Mumbai won the tournament.

Kotian's impressive performance in the Ranji Trophy, as well as the Duleep Trophy, earned him a place in the India A squad for two unofficial Test matches against Australia A in November. In his one game, Kotian picked up one wicket, but also showed off his ability with the bat, scoring a superb 44, batting at No. 8.

Hailing from Mumbai, Kotian has represented the side impressively in first-class cricket, picking up 101 wickets in 33 games at an average of 25.70. He also boasts a tremendous average of 41.21 with the bat.

Eagle-eyed followers of cricket may remember that Kotian also played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. While he did not get to bowl, RR's trust in his batting was highlighted by the fact that he was sent in to open.

Kotian will reportedly only be a standby option, in case both Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja suffer from injury. However, given his record with both ball and bat, he could be a reliable customer should he be handed a first India cap Down Under.