Amir Hussain Lone, a differently-abled cricketer, who is an inspiration to many, has expressed his gratitude to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani for opening doors to "endless opportunities" for underprivileged cricketers in Jammu and Kashmir. The para-cricketer is overjoyed that his dream of opening a cricket academy for children is finally coming true. He lost both his arms when he was eight years old in a mishap at his father's mill, but he never let his disability hinder his love for cricket. He has a unique playing style - he uses his legs to bowl and shoulder and neck to bat. Seeing his passion for bowling and batting, his teacher introduced him to para cricket. The 34-year-old has been playing professional cricket since 2013.

His drive has taken him to play tournaments in Afghanistan, Nepal and the UAE. Amir's life, has been fraught with challenges, particularly making a living from para-cricket. He has remained dedicated to cricket and is now captain of Jammu and Kashmir's Para cricket team.

His extraordinary skills have not gone unnoticed. Earlier this year, Gautam Adani saluted Amir's never-give-up spirit in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He stated that the Adani Foundation would provide every possible support in his unique journey, recognising his struggle as an inspiration to all.

Amir was elated that his struggles were finally rewarded after the Adani Foundation reached out to him with financial support, which helped him revive his life and career. The Foundation has again stepped in and granted him Rs 67.60 lakh to set up an indoor cricket facility, helping him fulfil his long-cherished dream of opening a cricket academy for local children in his village of Waghama in Anantnag.

Amir's unwavering spirit has its roots in a childhood incident where a duck sparked his curiosity and determination to swim. Just as he had mastered swimming after observing ducks paddling in river, he took to cricket with the same enthusiasm. His journey from an unnoticed boy on the cricket field to an internationally recognised para cricketer and now a future mentor for young aspirants in his village is a testament to his never-give-up spirit. He embodies the belief that with determination and support, dreams can indeed come true.

Amir said in a social media post on Monday that Gautam Adani's endeavours will change the destiny of aspiring cricketers from underprivileged backgrounds in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It gives me great joy to share that Mr Gautam Adani has opened doors to endless opportunities for countless aspiring cricketers in Jammu and Kashmir. As you all know, I am a differently-abled cricketer. In the past, Mr Adani not only provided financial support but also motivated me in my endeavours. What he has done now will change the destiny of aspiring cricketers from underprivileged backgrounds in this region," Amir shared on Instagram.

"With the Adani Foundation's support of Rs 70 lakh, we are establishing a cricket academy in Anantnag, which will provide free professional training to budding cricketers across Jammu and Kashmir, from Anantnag and Pulwama to Shopian and Kulgam. Through hard work and dedication, we will ensure that in the future, cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir will make their mark in every team--from Ranji to the Indian national team," he added.

Amit said he and other cricketers will honour that trust and strive to achieve great success.

"Thanks to Shri Adani's support, the dreams of countless budding cricketers from underprivileged backgrounds will now be fulfilled. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity and the trust placed in us. We will honour that trust and strive to achieve great success," Amir said.

The Adani Foundation had written to Amir last month that it is making a contribution towards fulfilling his dreams.

"I am glad to know that you are putting your best efforts and commitment towards building a dedicated cricket facility in your village in Anantnag. I have been informed that the facility will benefit budding cricketers in the region, including specially-abled sportsmen. It is indeed a commendable endeavour," Priti G Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, wrote in a letter.

Recalling her last letter, she said Gautam Adani is touched by Amir's "courage and indomitable spirit and "is personally inspired by the way you have navigated all odds to become triumphant".

"Adani Group, as always, stands alongside you in your inspiring journey and has made a humble contribution to fulfilling your dreams. The Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, is contributing Rs 67.60 lakh (Rupees Sixty-Seven Lakh Sixty Thousand) towards building the indoor cricket facility in your village. This one-time grant is based on the project proposal and cost estimates my team has received from you," she said.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar met Amir during his visit to Kashmir. Tendulkar fulfilled his promise of meeting Amir after being captivated by a video of him training in Kashmir.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)