India opener Shikhar Dhawan turned 35 on Saturday, and the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh took to social media to wish the cricketer on his birthday. The Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman is currently with the Indian cricket team in Australia for their ongoing tour and was part of the 2-1 ODI series defeat. Former India teammate Yuvraj Singh, who is known for his social media presence, wrote, "Janamdin di lakh, lakh vadhaiyan jatt ji @SDhawan25! Wishing you good health and loads of success.! Create some thunder down under!"

Janamdin di lakh, lakh vadhaiyan jatt ji @SDhawan25! Wishing you good health and loads of success.! Create some thunder down under! pic.twitter.com/dRsdbiq9cL — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 5, 2020

Former opener Virender Sehwag also took to social to pass on his wishes and admiration for Dhawan. "Many Many happy returns of the day to a ever smiling guy I admire a lot , @SDhawan25. Sasural mein khoob khoob run banao baaki matches mein bhi aur har khushi manaao. May you get to have many more celebrations , itni ki jaanghein laal ho jaayein", he wrote.

Many Many happy returns of the day to a ever smiling guy I admire a lot , @SDhawan25 . Sasural mein khoob khoob run banao baaki matches mein bhi aur har khushi manaao. May you get to have many more celebrations , itni ki jaanghein laal ho jaayein . pic.twitter.com/8U5MVHLlaX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 5, 2020

Dhawan's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals also wished him on social media.

Dhawan played a huge role in their run to this year's final in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where they lost to Mumbai Indians (MI).

"100% Swag 200% Entertainment 300% Happiness Wishing @SDhawan25, the man who's an emotion within himself, a very Happy Birthday #YehHaiNayiDilli #HappyBirthdayGabbar", the club tweeted.

Wishing @SDhawan25, the man who's an emotion within himself, a very Happy Birthday #YehHaiNayiDilli #HappyBirthdayGabbar pic.twitter.com/qUOkk6VKqo — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 4, 2020

2011 ODI World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "Many many happy returns of the day @SDhawan25! Have a great one brother! Enjoy your day! Good luck for everything!"

Many many happy returns of the day @SDhawan25! Have a great one brother! Enjoy your day! Good luck for everything! pic.twitter.com/ko8yJVTuq8 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 5, 2020

Here are the other wishes from cricketers and his fans on social media:

Fastest Test century on debut

Fastest to 1000 ODI runs in ICC tournaments

9,712 international runs and 24 tons



Here's wishing #TeamIndia's swashbuckling batsman @SDhawan25 a very happy birthday.



Let's relive his stroke-filled ton against Sri Lanka — BCCI (@BCCI) December 5, 2020

Happy birthday to Shikhar Dhawan!



34 Tests, 139 ODIs, 62 T20Is

9712 international runs

24 centuries



Along with Rohit Sharma, he is part of the most prolific partnership in men's T20I cricket, with the pair having scored runs together pic.twitter.com/oAXvH6jj84 — ICC (@ICC) December 5, 2020

Wishing @SDhawan25 a very very happy birthday. May you have a wonderful year and enjoy lots of success and happiness, Shikhar. pic.twitter.com/Wyrbsu3Nyh — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 5, 2020

Dhawan is also part of India's T20I squad, and played in the first T20I on Friday, which the visitors won by 11 runs. The second T20I of the three-match series will be played on Sunday.