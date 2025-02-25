The iconic Sachin Tendulkar rolled back the years with a 21-ball 34 as India Masters notched up a convincing nine-wicket win over their counterparts from England in the International Masters League (IML) here on Tuesday. Set a target of 132, India Masters completed the chase in 11.4 overs at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Skipper Tendulkar delighted those present inside the stadium with five fours and a six before getting dismissed by Chris Schofield.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann top-scored for the home team with an unbeaten 63 off 35 balls, while the flamboyant Yuvraj Singh remained not out on 27 off 14 deliveries, as India registered their second successive win.

It was a throwback to his prime years as Tendulkar smashed three consecutive boundaries in the fifth over, while finding the gaps with ease.

Earlier in the evening, India Masters won the toss and opted to field, and the decision proved to the right one as the Tendulkar-led side restricted England Masters to a modest 132 for eight.

Some of the English players, including Darren Maddy and Tim Ambrose, got starts but could not translate them into significant contributions in the face of some excellent bowling from the Indians.

Seamer Dhawal Kulkarni led the way with impressive figures of 3/21 in four overs, while there were two wickets apiece for fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun (2/27) and left-arm spinner Pawan (2/16).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)