In an unprecedented move, over 100 policemen of Pakistan's Punjab Police have been dismissed from service for refusing to perform assigned security duties during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, police said on Tuesday. The dismissed personnel were associated with various wings of the police force. According to an official of the Punjab Police, more than 100 police officials and officers have been removed from their positions for being found absent from duty on numerous occasions, with several others refusing to perform their assigned tasks during the Champions Trophy.

"The police officials were assigned to provide security for teams travelling between Qaddafi Stadium Lahore and designated hotels but either remained absent or outright refused to take up their responsibilities," he said.

The official said IGP Punjab Usman Anwar has taken notice of the matter and ordered strict action against the cops in question. "There is no room for negligence when it comes to the security of international events," he said.

Though there is no official word on why the dismissed police personnel refused to perform their assigned official duties, several local media reports suggest that the sacked cops were feeling overburdened due to longer duty hours.

The Pakistan cricket team has already been eliminated from the Champions Trophy following its humiliating defeats to New Zealand and India.

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has dismissed reports about a possible terror threat to the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan.

In an interview with Geo News on Monday, the minister said: “I would like to state on record that Pakistan is peacefully and very ably hosting the ICC Champions Trophy. Our grounds are full, we have fans from all over the world, the crowds are jubilant, our streets are filled with people who are celebrating the victory of cricket.”

