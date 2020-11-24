India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan posted a picture on social media where he is seen sporting a "new jersey" for the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia. "New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go," wrote Dhawan in the caption as he posted a selfie. Dhawan is part of India's One-day International and Twenty20 International squads for the tour of Australia that begins with the first ODI in Sydney on November 27. The limited-overs series, comprising of three ODIs and three T20Is, will be followed by four Tests starting December 17 in Adelaide.

New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go. ???????? pic.twitter.com/gKG9gS78th — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2020

Dhawan comes into this tour with runs under his belt in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he finished as the second-highest scorer overall and top scorer for his team Delhi Capitals.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who has been rested from the limited-overs leg of India's tour to facilitate his recovery from the hamstring injury sustained during the IPL, Dhawan will walk out with a new opening partner.

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are the other designated openers in the ODI squad.

The jersey Dhawan sported had some similarities with the one worn by India during the 1992 World Cup that was held in Australia and New Zealand.

Australia, on the other hand, will sport an indigenous jersey during the three-match T20I series that follows the ODIs.

The jersey will be worn in the memory of the first-ever Australian team to tour overseas in 1868.

While Rohit will miss the limited-overs leg, even as his participation in the Tests remains doubtful, Kohli will return home after the first Test in Adelaide to be with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, as the couple are expecting their first child.