Former India captain Rohit Sharma recalled the historic win in the Gabba Test during the 2020/21 tour of Australia. India, in the absence of captain Virat Kohli, became the first visiting side to win a Test at the venue in 32 years. Prior to that fixture, Australia was unbeaten in 31 matches at the Gabba. India came into the series-decider without several key players but still managed to pull off the unthinkable, with the win securing a second successive Test series win in Australia.

Asked to name the favorite match of his career, Rohit recalled Rishabh Pant's match-winning knock at the Gabba, praising the latter for his sensational effort under pressure. Rohit also revealed that the Indian players didn't like the comments made by the then-Australia captain Tim Paine ahead of the historic game in Brisbane.

"And then in 2021, we won a Test match at the Gabba. Our Rishabh Pant bhai played an amazing knock from a situation where nobody could believe, we could win. In that game, all our first-choice players were injured or missed out for whatever reason. Australian captain Tim Paine said something, but I don't remember what he said. But we felt, Why did he say that?. When the match started, we had three debutants. Australia is the Gabba Fortress; they have never been beaten there. We were the first team," Rohit said at an event in Gurugram.

Rohit also praised the fighting spirit of the team, especially with several key players missing the contest due to injuries.

"From a nowhere situation, we went on to win the game. Test cricket is not easy. It goes on for five days. For five days, you have to be mentally be in the game," he added.

For the unversed, after India fought back to draw the third Test in Sydney, Paine's stump-mic remark went viral, where he warned the visitors about Australia's remarkable record in Brisbane.

'See you at the Gabba,' Paine was heard as saying on the stump mic.