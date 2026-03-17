Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar broke multiple records on the box office and the Bollywood movie found fans from all walks of life. One of the big names who recently revealed their love for the superhit film was 14-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The youngster has dominated headlines recently for his brilliant performances for Rajasthan Royals and the U-19 Indian cricket team. During the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, he was asked on the stage about his favourite film and he quickly responded - "Dhurandhar". The answer quickly went viral on social media and Rajasthan Royals even used a scene from the film to shoot a pre-season video ahead of IPL 2026.

14 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said his favorite movie is Dhurandhar which is an A rated film. pic.twitter.com/zBqD4wKkZQ — Hemlata Meena (@hemlatajk) March 17, 2026

However, some social media users pointed out that Dhurandhar is an A-rated film and wondered how Sooryavanshi was able to watch it. While no one under the age of 18 is allowed to watch the film in theatres, the movie is available on the streaming platfrom Netflix.

No way Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14 year old just said his favourite movie is Durandhar which is A rated pic.twitter.com/ALSFSaa63u — JJ (@IdliHaterr) March 15, 2026

Earlier, Sooryavanshi expressed his desire to win the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Rajasthan Royals and contribute as much as he can.

Anchor: "Your Favorite Film?"

14 Y/O Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: "It's Dhurandhar".

Bro Watched A Rated Film At The Age Of 14 & Told This On A Award Show 💀#NamanAwards #dhurandhartrailer pic.twitter.com/lKh5n1bk3B — Vijendra Singh (@Vijendr40720224) March 16, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who plays for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL, attended the BCCI Naman Awards in New Delhi on Sunday, where the India Under-19 men's cricket team were honoured for their triumph in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026.

Speaking at the BCCI Naman Awards, 14-year-old Sooryavanshi said his goal in the 2026 IPL season is to win the trophy, and that he wants to contribute as much as possible to help the team achieve that.

"The goal is to win the trophy for the team this season. If we win the trophy, it will benefit the entire franchise as well as my own performance. My aim is to contribute as much as I can to help the team lift the trophy," Sooryavanshi said in a video posted by Star Sports on Instagram.

Sooryavanshi was the Player of the Match in the finals against England at the U-19 World Cup for his match-winning inning of 175 runs off 80 balls, comprising 15 fours and sixes each, reaching his century in 55 balls, which is one of the fastest in U-19 World Cup history and helped india win the World Cup for the sixth time.

During the IPL mega auction ahead of the 2025 season, he secured a deal worth Rs 1.1 crore with Rajasthan Royals, making him the youngest IPL player ever.

Sooryavanshi also holds the record for the youngest debutant in the IPL at just 14 years and 23 days, the youngest to hit a century in the IPL in just 35 balls against Gujarat Giants in the 2025 season, becoming the fastest Indian to hit a hundred, surpassing Yusuf Pathan's record.

(With ANI inputs)