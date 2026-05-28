Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to stun and entertain all cricket fans with his unbelievable style of batting. At a tender age of 15 years, the left-handed batter smashes even the best international bowlers for fun. On Thursday, Australia's veteran pacer Pat Cummins was among the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers who fell victim to Sooryavanshi's batting brilliance. It was an Eliminator game between SRH and Rajasthan Royals in which the teenager scored 97 runs off just 29 balls. His innings was laced with five fours and 12 sixes.

Impressed by his knock, even cricket great Sachin Tendulkar couldn't hold his emotions and took note of the wonderkid's batting.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat swing has been outstanding. What's even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!" Sachin wrote on X.

After the match, Sooryavanshi was asked about Sachin's reaction, and the young batter called it a "matter of pride".

"It feels really good, sir. It motivates me. You just told me about it; I wasn't even aware. And of course, everyone knows he is the God of Cricket. If he has tweeted something like that, it's a huge deal for us that a legend like him has tweeted about us. So, of course, it is a matter of pride," Sooryavanshi said in a video uploaded on the IPL website.

All-round Rajasthan Royals outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in the Eliminator clash of IPL 2026 in Mullanpur on Wednesday. With the victory, RR set up a Qualifier 2 match with Gujarat Titans, who lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 92 runs in Qualifier 1.

Talking about the SRH vs RR game, Sooryavanshi struck a 29-ball 97 as Rajasthan posted 243 for eight after getting an invitation to bat first. Dhruv Jurel hit a 21-ball 50, but none of the other RR batters could keep up the momentum.

In the second innings, Jofra Archer dented SRH's chase by removing the side's top three-Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan. Pat Cummins and Co. never recovered from the losses and ended up being bundled out for 196 in 19.2 overs.

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