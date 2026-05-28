Rookie spin bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey would like to create his own identity while representing India rather than just being dubbed as a "replacement" for any seasoned senior cricketer. The 23-year-old Vidarbha cricket, one of the most promising all-rounder from the stable of left-arm orthodox spinners and left-handed batters, has got a maiden call-up for both one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan next month. National selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar hinted that they are looking at Dubey as a future prospect while strictly maintaining that Ravindra Jadeja has been only rested for this Afghanistan Test match.

"This opportunity has helped me grow a lot as a player. I am not looking to replace anyone. I worked hard for this opportunity and my hard work is the reason why I am here today. Instead of thinking too much about the future, my focus is entirely on giving my best on any given day," Dubey told PTI on his arrival after completing his IPL assignment with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Having already picked up 198 wickets in 95 games across three formats, Dubey doesn't want to put undue pressure on himself in case he makes it to the playing eleven in Mullanpur during the one-off Test starting June 6.

"Right now, I am treating this international match just like any normal game. I don't want to put too much pressure on myself; I just want to back my abilities and keep doing what has always worked for me." While left-arm spin bowling is his main forte where he has 133 first-class wickets with nine five-fors and two 10-wicket hauls, Dubey is also adept with the willow having scored more than 1000 runs in 27 red ball games so far.

"I really enjoy my batting and want to consistently perform as an all-rounder. I see myself as an all-rounder because I have always played as one," said Dubey, who has nine half-centuries in first-class cricket at an average of shade below 27.

Playing eight IPL games this season had given Dubey an opportunity to finetune his game. "This is my first full IPL season and it has been a really good experience," said Dubey, who picked up 8 wickets in 8 games with best figures of 3/12 against Delhi Capitals.

Dubey gave a lot of credit to his parents for their unconditional support in this journey which has culminated into a national call-up.

"I want to give credit to my parents for this journey. If youngsters are watching and want to play cricket, I would advise them to always play for the team and give their 100 per cent whenever required to help the team win."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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