Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Praful Hinge's aggressive celebration after dismissing Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not go down well with social media users during the IPL 2026 Eliminator on Wednesday. Sooryavanshi was in destructive form as he smashed 97 off 29 deliveries with the help of 12 sixes. He shattered Chris Gayle's record of slamming the most sixes in a single IPL season and fell agonisingly close of the West Indies legend's record of the fastest T20 hundred. Hinge ended up taking the prized wicket of the youngster but his celebration left some fans unhappy. Hinge turned towards the youngster and even made eye-contact with him while celebrating. Several social media users thought that it was not needed and called it 'excessive' before pointing out that Sooryavanshi dominated all the bowlers during his explosive knock.

Praful Hinge celebrated passionately after taking the prized wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. But Vaibhav remained standing far away from the crease, completely shattered and unable to process that he had fallen on 97. Even Abhishek Sharma came over to console the young batter… pic.twitter.com/YGa0PkRBo1 — Faruk (@uf2151593) May 27, 2026

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar led the cricketing world's outpouring of awe and adulation after teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 29-ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Eliminator, lauding the left-hander's "outstanding bat swing."

Praful Hinge was absolutely shameless. He was mocking Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after getting him out, while Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma were appreciating Vaibhavpic.twitter.com/UixPUQoNvw — Indian Cricket Ministry (@ICM_News45) May 28, 2026

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat swing has been outstanding. What's even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does," Tendulkar wrote on his 'X' account.

The celebration by Praful Hinge after getting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. pic.twitter.com/rpLziBQJrY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2026

"That innings was nothing short of spectacular!," he added.

Multiple World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh termed Sooryavanshi as "unbelieveable".

"Boss baby breaks world bosses record! Unbelievable this kid great to watch. #unreal," he wrote.

Former all-rounder Suresh Raina said cricketers like Sooryavanshi assures that Indian cricket is in safe hands.

"Dictionary doesn't have enough words to describe what Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has done in this tournament. What a player, what a prodigy. The fact that people are actually waiting to watch him bat proves that Indian future is in safe hands," Raina wrote on social media.

(With agency inputs)

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