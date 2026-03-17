Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the wedding reception of Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika at The Centrum Hotel in Lucknow on Tuesday. Kuldeep and his childhood friend, Vanshika, tied the knot on Saturday, March 14, at Welcomhotel The Savoy in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Viral clips from the event showed former cricketers Suresh Raina and Mohammad Kaif, alongside current teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Rinku Singh, enjoying the wedding functions. CM Yogi also posted on X, sharing a picture from the venue. He said, "Today, in Lucknow, I participated in the post-wedding reception ceremony of Indian cricketer Shri Kuldeep Yadav Ji, and offered blessings to the newlyweds."

The couple got engaged in a private ceremony held in Lucknow in June last year, a private event attended only by close family members.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attends the wedding reception of Indian cricket team's World Cup-winning star spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/CINl4hAEyG — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2026

Kuldeep's wedding comes right after Team India's dominant campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026, culminating with their win in the finals against New Zealand to clinch back-to-back T20 WCs.

The final, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, saw India comfortably defeat New Zealand. India posted a massive total of 255 runs, thanks to impressive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson. New Zealand struggled to chase the target and were bowled out for 159.

Notably, Kuldeep Yadav featured in only one match at the World Cup, against Pakistan, where he claimed figures of 1/14 in 3 overs.

Following India's T20 WC 2026 triumph, Kuldeep Yadav expressed his happiness over the victory, calling it an important moment for the team.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It is an important victory. The tournament went very well for us, and we have been preparing for this for a long time. This is what you play cricket for. Every time you participate in an ICC tournament, you want to win the trophy. I congratulate the team and also thank the fans for supporting us. I am very happy for Sanju Samson, who performed exceptionally well."

"I have shared my cricketing journey with him since the Under-12s, and I am very happy to see him reap the rewards of his hard work over the years," he added.

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