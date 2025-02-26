Kerala vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy Final 2024-25 Live Updates: Reaching their first-ever Ranji Trophy final, Kerala look to continue their fairytale journey against Vidarbha. Kerala skipper Sachin Baby won the toss and opted to field first at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Sachin took the decision keeping in mind the excessive grass on the pitch. With it being a red soil pitch, pacers are expected to generate some bounce while the ball is also expected to seam around. Spinners will also have a role to play, but later in the 4-day match. (Live Scorecard)

Vidarbha Playing XI: Dhruv Shorey, Parth Rekhade, Danish Malewar, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur

Kerala Playing XI: Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby(c), Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen(w), Salman Nizar, Ahammed Imran, Eden Apple Tom, Aditya Sarwate, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil

Here are the live cricket score and updates from Kerala vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final: