Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Kuldeep Yadav Wish Shah Rukh Khan On His 53rd Birthday

The cricket fraternity on Friday took to Twitter to wish Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday. Shah Rukh Khan, who also co-owns the Trinbago Knight Riders franchise that features in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), shares his birthday with former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson, who turned 37 on Friday. He was born on the same day in the year 1981 at Townsville in Australia.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was one of the many, who wished Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday.

"Raj and Rahul wouldn't have been as charming if they didn't have a little bit of SRK in them. Have a blessed year ahead, @iamsrk! #HappyBirthdaySRK," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag and current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players Kuldeep Yadav and Robin Uthappa also poured in their wishes.

"Wish you lots of success and happiness always, @iamsrk . I once scored a king pair against England in Birmingham, thought it was dedicated to only Aryabhatta ,now also wholeheartedly dedicate it to you :) Happy Birthday," Sehwag said.

The official Twitter handle of the KKR franchise made a collage of "warmest moments" of Shah Rukh Khan and said, "Relive some of the warmest moments of @iamsrk with the #KnightRiders family, as the superstar turns 53."

The Kolkata Knight Riders have won the IPL title twice (2012, 2014) while the Trinbago Knight Riders have clinched the CPL thrice (2015, 2017, 2018).

Shah Rukh co-owns both the cricket franchises along with Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta.