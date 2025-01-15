Mumbai cricket team's preparation for its next Ranji Trophy is going on in full swing. Stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma has joined in the preparation too. While Jaiswal has confirmed his availability, Rohit is yet to confirm his availability for the Elite Group A contest against Jammu and Kashmir starting on January 23. In the midst of this out of favour star Prithvi Shaw, who plays for Mumbai, post a cryptic line on social media.

Shaw, who was once considered the next big thing in Indian cricket, last played for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and was ignored from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. In the cryptic post, Shaw wrote: "You can take me out of the game, but you can't stop me working".

Former India selector Jatin Paranjape has lashed out at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) over its treatment of star batter Prithvi Shaw, who was recently dropped from the state team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

This comes news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported that MCA was at times "forced to hide" Shaw on the field due to his poor fitness, discipline and attitude issues. The report also quoted an MCA source saying that Shaw missed training sessions regularly after showing up at the team hotel at "six in the morning" being out for the entire night. The source also labelled Shaw as "his own enemy".

However, Paranjape has sympathised with Shaw, saying that the MCA has no intentions to help out the player, who could be on the lookout for a new team from next season. Paranjape also slammed the MCA source for passing on such "loose comments".

"Such loose comments from sources within the MCA is truly unfortunate. Looks like they are not interested in helping Shaw out. This will definitely be his last season as a Mumbai player," Paranjape wrote on X, while replying to a post.