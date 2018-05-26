 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL: Shah Rukh Khan Posts Heartfelt Message For KKR Team After Loss To SRH, Chris Lynn Replies

Updated: 26 May 2018 11:43 IST

Following KKR's loss to SRH in the IPL 2018 Qualifier 2, Shah Rukh had a special message for his team.

IPL: Shah Rukh Khan Posts Heartfelt Message For KKR Team After Loss To SRH, Chris Lynn Replies
Shah Rukh Khan was all praise for his team despite KKR's loss to SRH. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was all praise for his team despite their loss to SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018 Qualifier 2 on Friday night. KKR lost by 14 runs in a thrilling match at the Eden Gardens that brought the curtains down on Kolkata's IPL 2018 campaign. The Bollywood star wrote that he would have to cancel his flight to Mumbai for the final but was not in the least bit upset with his team's performance in IPL 2018. KKR had finished third in the league stage, beat Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator and put in a worthy performance in Qualifier 2 but it wasn't enough as Rashid Khan starred for SRH and took them to the final where they will meet MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

KKR opener Chris Lynn replied to Shah Rukh's post and thanked him for all the support.

Put into bat, SRH got off to a solid start thanks to Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha. But the Hyderabad outfit regularly lost wickets in the middle and it seemed it would be hard for them to even get past 150.

However, Rashid Khan had other ideas and the Afghan teenager smashed 34 not out off just 10 balls, including four sixes and two boundaries, to power the SunRisers Hyderabad to 174 for seven.

KKR's chase got off to rollicking start with Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine going great guns. Narine departed for 26 off 13 balls with KKR in a strong position. Nitish Rana and Lynn got together and added 47 runs for the second wicket but Rana was sent packing courtesy a brilliant one-handed pick-up and a flat throw from Rashid Khan that found him short of his crease.

That changed the momentum of the match in SRH's favour as KKR lost their next four wickets for just 31 runs. The Afghan leg-spinner removed Robin Uthappa first, Lynn was the next to go and then it was the turn of Andre Russell to fall to the guile of Rashid Khan.

The three big wickets broke KKR's spine in the chase, leaving young Shubman Gill with a mountain to climb.

In the final over of the match, Rashid once again found himself in the centre of the action, taking the catches of Shivam Mavi and Gill to seal the deal for his team.

Comments
Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Chris Lynn Rashid Khan Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shah Rukh Khan posted a special message for his KKR team
  • Chris Lynn thanked Shah Rukh Khan for his support
  • KKR lost to SRH by 14 runs in Qualifier 2
Related Articles
IPL: Shah Rukh Khan Posts Heartfelt Message For KKR Team After Loss To SRH, Chris Lynn Replies
IPL: Shah Rukh Khan Posts Heartfelt Message For KKR Team After Loss To SRH, Chris Lynn Replies
Watch: Rashid Khan Hits MS Dhoni-Esque Helicopter Shot In SRH vs KKR IPL Match
Watch: Rashid Khan Hits MS Dhoni-Esque Helicopter Shot In SRH vs KKR IPL Match
IPL: Rashid Khan Is "Best T20 Spinner In The World", Says Sachin Tendulkar
IPL: Rashid Khan Is "Best T20 Spinner In The World", Says Sachin Tendulkar
IPL 2018 Qualifier 2: SRH Outplay KKR, To Play CSK In Final
IPL 2018 Qualifier 2: SRH Outplay KKR, To Play CSK In Final
IPL Qualifier 2 Highlights, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SRH Beat KKR By 13 Runs
IPL Qualifier 2 Highlights, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SRH Beat KKR By 13 Runs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.