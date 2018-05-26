Watch: Rashid Khan Hits MS Dhoni-Esque Helicopter Shot In SRH vs KKR IPL Match

Rashid Khan was on fire for SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2018 Qualifier 2 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday night. The Afghanistan teenager starred with both the bat, ball and was also electric in the field as SRH beat KKR by 14 runs to march into the IPL 2018 final where they will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Rashid Khan smashed 34 not out off just 10 balls to power SRH to 174 for seven. In Rashid Khan's cameo was a shot that reminded fans and commentators of MS Dhoni's famous helicopter shot.

Prasidh Krishna bowled a full length delivery to Rashid Khan and the Afghan sensation deposited the ball to the square leg boundary. Matthew Hayden, who was in the commentary box, said the shot had the twirl of MS Dhoni's helicopter shot while Sanjay Manjrekar called it the shot of the innings.

ONE LEGGED HELICOPTER SHOT BY RASHID KHANhttps://t.co/OBVpu2WvZY — Monica (@shrma9402) May 25, 2018

Fans were also amazed with Rashid Khan's batting skills.

That helicopter shot from Rashid Khan was Dhoni-esque. — Juggy. (@JuggySingh94) May 25, 2018

Woah Rashid Khan is lighting up the Eden Gardens with a MSD like helicopter shot for a six... #VIVOIPL #PerfectFan #Qualifier2 #SRHvKKR — Prasad Khomne (@PrrasadKhomne) May 25, 2018

Now that's what a cameo is!! Rashid Khan and brilliance of strokes and that six over tje square leg in last over was just fabulous, 34 off 10. #SRHvKKR @rashidkhan_19 #IPL2018 @StarSportsIndia — Shashank Jindal (@Shashankjindal3) May 25, 2018

Rashid Khan's played some jaw-dropping shots today. Charges a quick bowler, and then goes right back to a full ball to scoop it over the leg-side.



Six. Six.#IPL2018 #SRHvKKR — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) May 25, 2018

Rashid Khan's innings came a crucial juncture for SRH with the Hyderabad outfit finding it difficult to get the big shots going in the death. Big hitters like Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda and Carlos Brathwaite had all come and gone.

Rashid launched an astonishing attack on the KKR bowlers in the final two overs, hitting four sixes and two fours to take SRH to a score they would have only dreamed of after 15 overs.

Rashid then returned to haunt KKR with the ball. The 19-year-old registered figures of three for 19 in his allotted four overs, accounting for big guns Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn and Andre Russell.

SRH will now take on CSK in the final on Saturday night. Hyderabad have lost all three times this IPL 2018 season when the two have met.