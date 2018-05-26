 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Watch: Rashid Khan Hits MS Dhoni-Esque Helicopter Shot In SRH vs KKR IPL Match

Updated: 26 May 2018 10:32 IST

In Rashid Khan's cameo for SRH vs KKR was a shot that reminded fans and commentators of MS Dhoni's famous helicopter shot.

Watch: Rashid Khan Hits MS Dhoni-Esque Helicopter Shot In SRH vs KKR IPL Match
Rashid Khan smashed 34 not out off 10 balls to power SRH to 174/7 vs KKR. © BCCI

Rashid Khan was on fire for SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2018 Qualifier 2 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday night. The Afghanistan teenager starred with both the bat, ball and was also electric in the field as SRH beat KKR by 14 runs to march into the IPL 2018 final where they will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Rashid Khan smashed 34 not out off just 10 balls to power SRH to 174 for seven. In Rashid Khan's cameo was a shot that reminded fans and commentators of MS Dhoni's famous helicopter shot.

Prasidh Krishna bowled a full length delivery to Rashid Khan and the Afghan sensation deposited the ball to the square leg boundary. Matthew Hayden, who was in the commentary box, said the shot had the twirl of MS Dhoni's helicopter shot while Sanjay Manjrekar called it the shot of the innings.

Fans were also amazed with Rashid Khan's batting skills.

Rashid Khan's innings came a crucial juncture for SRH with the Hyderabad outfit finding it difficult to get the big shots going in the death. Big hitters like Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda and Carlos Brathwaite had all come and gone.

Rashid launched an astonishing attack on the KKR bowlers in the final two overs, hitting four sixes and two fours to take SRH to a score they would have only dreamed of after 15 overs.

Rashid then returned to haunt KKR with the ball. The 19-year-old registered figures of three for 19 in his allotted four overs, accounting for big guns Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn and Andre Russell.

SRH will now take on CSK in the final on Saturday night. Hyderabad have lost all three times this IPL 2018 season when the two have met.

Comments
Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Afghanistan Rashid Khan MS Dhoni Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rashid Khan smashed 34 not out off just 10 balls
  • Rashid Khan took 3 wickets, giving away only19 runs
  • SRH beat KKR by 14 runs to reach the IPL 2018 final
Related Articles
Watch: Rashid Khan Hits MS Dhoni-Esque Helicopter Shot In SRH vs KKR IPL Match
Watch: Rashid Khan Hits MS Dhoni-Esque Helicopter Shot In SRH vs KKR IPL Match
IPL: Rashid Khan Is "Best T20 Spinner In The World", Says Sachin Tendulkar
IPL: Rashid Khan Is "Best T20 Spinner In The World", Says Sachin Tendulkar
IPL 2018 Qualifier 2: SRH Outplay KKR, To Play CSK In Final
IPL 2018 Qualifier 2: SRH Outplay KKR, To Play CSK In Final
IPL Playoffs: Rashid Khan, SunRisers Hyderabad Teammates Wear Black Armbands In Qualifier 1. Here
IPL Playoffs: Rashid Khan, SunRisers Hyderabad Teammates Wear Black Armbands In Qualifier 1. Here's Why
IPL: Rashid Khan Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Rival Trent Boult
IPL: Rashid Khan Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Rival Trent Boult's Catch. Watch Video
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.