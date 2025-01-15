Veteran batter Karun Nair is eyeing a comeback into the Indian cricket team, following his purple patch with the bat in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In six matches, the Vidarbha batter has amassed 664 runs with five centuries and an impressive strike rate of 120.07. Nair has been dismissed just once in six games and is currently the top-scorer in the tournament, with fans and experts vouching for his return to the Indian team set-up. For the unversed, Nair smashed a triple century on his Test debut against England in 2016, but was dropped from the team three games later.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh is the latest to speak in detail about the selectors ignoring Nair despite his recent resurgence.

"I'm looking at his stats. In 2024/25, he played six innings, remained not out in 5, scoring 664 and that was his average. And he's played at a strike rate of 120. And they don't pick him. It's unfair," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Harbhajan also questioned the criteria of selection, highlighting that while seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are being force to play Ranji Trophy, but those getting runs at the domestic circuit are getting ignored.

"Many are selected on the basis of just two games, some are just selected basis the IPL. So, why are rules different for him? People say Rohit and Virat are out of form, and you're sending them to Ranji. But those who are playing Ranji and scoring runs... why are you ignoring them? When will these guys play? They are scoring runs here," he added.

Harbhajan also called out the then selectors for dropping Nair from the team three games after he became India's second triple centurion.

"I never understood how he was dropped after a triple century. It pains me that no one talks about players like him. He went to England with the team but didn't get a game. For the fifth Test, they actually flew a player from India, I think it was Hanuma Vihari, and he played the Test instead of Nair. Give me the reason for this. Does it make sense? Different rules for different people... that shouldn't be the way. When they are scoring runs, you need to play him, right? He doesn't have tattoos, doesn't wear fancy clothes, is that the reason you're not picking him? Does he not work hard?" Harbhajan questioned.