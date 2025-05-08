Rohit Sharma retiring from Test cricket was a personal decision and there was no pressure put on him by the BCCI to take that call, its vice-president Rajeev Shukla said on Thursday. Rohit announced his retirement on Wednesday ahead of the five-match Test series in England beginning on June 20. "As far as Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket is concerned, he has made his own decision. It is our policy that the players who take the decision of retirement — we do not put any pressure on them, nor do we suggest anything, nor do we say anything,” Shukla told PTI Videos.

Rohit is an undisputed white-ball great but he could not replicate that success in the 67 Tests he played. Shukla said his contribution to the five day game was immense.

“The more we praise him, the less it is. He is a great batsman. The good thing is that he has not yet decided to retire from cricket (will play only ODIs). So we will definitely take advantage of his experience and talent," said Shukla.

With Rohit stepping down, it remains to be seen who is elevated to India Test captaincy. Jasprit Bumrah, K L Rahul and Shubman Gill are among the contenders.

When asked about potential names in the fray, Shukla said that the matter lies strictly with the selection committee.

“There should not be any speculations. The selectors will decide and tell you who the captain is… it is solely and purely their call."

As the world reminisces over Rohit Sharma's Test career following his retirement, one could easily notice the joyous highs and painful lows it has had, which will stay in minds of cricketing fraternity and fans forever for what they stand for and for what they teach.

The 'Hitman' has seen it all in Tests. After making noise in the Mumbai domestic circuit for his knocks in the longer format, it took six years for Rohit to get his Test cap in 2013 after his international debut in 2007. Even after getting the coveted cap, it took the right-hander years to find the consistency and rhythm that could justify his immense talent.

An unstoppable beast at home, but extremely inconsistent away from home, is the story of his entire career. While the home crowd has been treated to a 'Hitman' special plenty of times, his fans in the other parts of the world, travelling to the stadiums with their hard-earned money, have often been left wanting more. Flashes of absolute genius, undeniable technical skill, are surrounded by a myriad of instances when the batter was just too inconsistent and would throw away his wicket.

With ANI inputs