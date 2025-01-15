During the India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy, there were several reports and rumours about 'leaks' from the Indian dressing room. There has been an intense scrutiny post the series which India lost 1-3. In fact, recently, India captain Rohit Sharma, India coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar took part in a review meeting at the BCCI headquarters after the debacle. Now, a startling claim has been made by a video report from News 24, where it has been said that India head coach Gautam Gambhir accused batter Sarfaraz Khan of leaking dressing room information during the recently-concluded Tour.

There has been no official reaction from Gambhir or Sarfaraz on the report so far. This report will be updated, as and when, there is a reaction from any of the two parties.

Sarfaraz didn't play a single game during the five-Test tour as Australia reclaimed the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014-15. According to the report, Gambhir made the accusations against Sarfaraz during the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s review meeting in Mumbai.

The report said Gambhir told the BCCI stakeholders that it was Sarfaraz who leaked the information to the media about his dressing room rant following the loss in the Boxing-Day Test.

The report also added the BCCI stakeholders are not happy with Sarfaraz, and that the player is unlikely to play for India as long as Gambhir is the head coach of the team.

However, the report couldn't confirm whether Gambhir has any proof against Sarfaraz.

Gambhir has come under scrutiny following India's loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His future as head coach also hangs by a thread, with reports claiming that a call on his position will be taken after the Champions Trophy.

Advertisement

Even veteran like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are at crossroads after enduring poor returns with the bat. Both have been told to play Ranji Trophy ahead of the Champions Trophy.

While Rohit has made himself available for Mumbai's final round of games, Kohli is yet to break his silence on the matter.

Ahead of the mega event, India are scheduled to play England in a white-ball series. A five-match T20I series, set to get underway on January 22, followed by a three-game ODI bilateral.

The first T20I will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.