Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

BCCI Shares Throwback To Sachin Tendulkar's First Knock As An Opener

Updated: 27 March 2020 14:43 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Sachin Tendulkar was in the news earlier when he announced the donation of Rs 50 lakh to battle the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

BCCI Shares Throwback To Sachin Tendulkars First Knock As An Opener
Sachin Tendulkar played 463 ODIs for India. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the finest batsmen to have ever played cricket for India. Sachin Tendulkar has fans across the globe and people adore the man. In a recent throwback tweet, BCCI's official handle shared a post which says, "#OnThisDay in 1994 The start of something special @sachin_rt started opening the batting (82 off 49) for the first time in ODIs in Auckland and it triggered a golden run". This was the second ODI of the series and New Zealand had been bowled out for 142. Sachin Tendulkar, alongside Ajay Jadeja, opened the batting for the first time for the country and smashed 82. Sachin's innings was studded with 15 boundaries and 2 sixes with a strike rate of 167.34.

India won the match by seven wickets and Sachin Tendulkar was awarded the player of the match award for his brilliant innings. This was the beginning of Sachin Tendulkar's golden run as he became the opening batsman for India in ODI cricket.

The master blaster went on to play 463 ODIs and scored 18426 runs with an average of 44.8 and a strike rate of 86.2. He scored 49 One-day International hundreds which are the maximum number of ODI centuries by any cricketer ever.

Earlier on Friday, Sachin Tendulkar announced that he will be donating Rs 50 lakhs in the fight against coronavirus. The nation is observing a 21-day lockdown as a safety measure as India battles against the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant everybody welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move and took to social media to ask citizens to follow the guidelines which have been issued by the government to stay safe.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar, opened the batting for the first time on March 27,1994.
  • Sachin's innings was studded with 15 boundaries and 2 sixes,
  • He featured in 463 ODI's for India and scored 49 centuries.
Related Articles
Sachin Tendulkar Donates Rs 50 Lakh To Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic
Sachin Tendulkar Donates Rs 50 Lakh To Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic
"Lets Unite In This War Against Coronavirus": Sachin Tendulkar On Nationwide Lockdown
"Let's Unite In This War Against Coronavirus": Sachin Tendulkar On Nationwide Lockdown
Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri Mourn Death Of Indian Football Legend PK Banerjee
Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri Mourn Death Of Indian Football Legend PK Banerjee
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Joins WHOs Safe Hands Challenge
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Joins WHO's Safe Hands Challenge
On This Day In 2012, Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th International Century
On This Day In 2012, Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th International Century
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.