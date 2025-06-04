As the final over of IPL 2025 thundered through packed stadiums and into the hearts of millions, a quiet revolution had already cemented its place in cricketing history-not in Mumbai or Delhi, but in the bylanes of Indore, the gullies of Bhopal, and the cricketing outposts of Ratlam, Sagar and Seoni. For a state long known more for its hockey sticks and kho-kho dreams, Madhya Pradesh's emergence as a powerhouse in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League was no less than a sporting renaissance.

This wasn't just a season-it was a milestone, a movement, and a moment of reckoning for the state that once stood on the periphery of Indian cricket.

Eleven Stars, One State, Infinite Dreams

For the first time, every team in IPL 2025 barring Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings featured at least one player from Madhya Pradesh. This wasn't a statistical quirk-it was a resounding statement. Rajat Patidar, the stoic stroke-maker from Indore, led Royal Challengers Bangalore to their maiden IPL title. Shashank Singh, the silent finisher from Bhopal, brought Punjab Kings to the final with match-winning flair. Venkatesh Iyer, now the vice-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, and the state's highest-earning cricketer this season, anchored innings and inspired teammates. And Avesh Khan, once a boy at Amay Khurasia's trial camps, now bowling thunderbolts at 140+ km/h, became India's pace ace. Add to this the quiet consistency of Ashutosh Sharma, the six-storm that is Aniket Verma, and the raw swing of Arshad Khan, and you have a side that could easily front an IPL franchise of its own.

The Rise of Rajat: From Holkar to Hero

If this IPL had a protagonist, it was Rajat Patidar. Handed the captaincy of RCB, he didn't just fill Virat Kohli's shoes-he reshaped them.

His leadership was calm, tactical, and selfless. With a strike rate of 143.77, he scored 312 runs in 15 matches, including two half-centuries. But beyond the numbers was his elegance-a flick of the wrists, a cover drive that silenced stadiums and awakened tea stalls in Indore, where fans now unofficially refer to their hangouts as "Rajat Chowks."

"Even as a 7-year-old, Rajat never sat idle at the nets," recalls his first coach Ram Atre. "He wasn't just playing the game; he was studying it, owning it."

His coach Ram Atre vividly remembers the day-a shy seven-year-old boy walked into the camp in the year 2000. "I saw something in him, a spark. Even at that age, I knew I had to train him," he recalls.

Rajat was never the loudest voice on the field, but his cricketing instincts and leadership qualities made all the difference. This season, it was his calm captaincy, sharp decision-making, and sheer consistency that many credit for RCB's championship run.

Even today, whenever Rajat is in Indore, he makes it a point to visit his home club. He not only trains young kids but also corrects their mistakes with the same patience and dedication that shaped his own journey.

Coach Atre says Rajat's love for cricket was evident from the beginning. "He did everything-wicketkeeping, batting, bowling-you name it. There was never a moment when he was on the ground and just sitting idle." His family, too, was always supportive yet simple. In those early days, his parents used to quietly watch from a distance. "Even today, despite all the success, they prefer to stay away from the glamour," says Atre.

The Bhopal Blaze: Shashank Singh's Silent Roar

While Patidar shone under the arc lights, Shashank Singh carved his name in whispers and match-winners. His unbeaten 61 off 30 deliveries in the final was poetry in motion, the kind that made waves across Bhopal's lakes.

Once a boy playing near the railway tracks, he's now Punjab's go-to man under pressure. He didn't speak much this season, but his bat had stories to tell-and sixes to send beyond boundaries.

From the Fringe to Firepower: Aniket Verma and Ashutosh Sharma

You wouldn't find Aniket Verma in first-class records-until he lit up this IPL with an over of six sixes. The boy born in Jhanshi but played in Bhopal's modest lanes became the people's batter.

Ashutosh Sharma, born in Ratlam and raised with the sound of plastic balls hitting metal gates, scripted a fairytale. After being dropped from the MP Ranji team in 2020, he didn't quit-he joined the Railways, trained harder, and bounced back.

He smashed India's fastest T20 fifty (11 balls) in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, eclipsing even Yuvraj Singh. In IPL 2025, he returned that trust with a 66 not out against LSG, lifting Delhi Capitals single-handedly.

Ashutosh's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of his family. His father, Ram Babu Sharma, a retired government employee, recalls how Ashutosh was obsessed with cricket as a child-so much so that he often had to scold him just to keep things balanced.

His mother, Hemlata Sharma, beams with pride whenever she talks about her son. She never misses a single match and can recite every run he has scored by heart. "Now, I just want to see him play for the Indian team and also get married soon," she laughs, before adding, "but Ashutosh says he isn't ready for marriage yet."

Ashutosh's elder brother Anil Sharma shares that even today, if something bothers him, Ashutosh doesn't hesitate to call at 2 a.m. to talk it through. "No matter what the situation is, the first person Ashu turns to is me," he says with quiet pride.

A Salon of Dreams: The Kuldeep Sen Chronicle

In Rewa, Kuldeep Sen's father quietly ran his salon as the IPL final played. His son didn't get a game this season, but the pride in his voice remained unwavering: "He was part of a team that reached the final. That's enough for us."

The family had prepared sweets, called neighbors. The team lost. But the celebration was in the journey-not just the destination.

Among the stars of IPL 2025, Avesh Khan stood tall, bowling thunder at 140+ km/h for Lucknow Super Giants. But his story, like many others from Madhya Pradesh, began far from the glamour-on the narrow lanes of Tulsi Nagar in Indore.

His coach, Kapil Yadav, remembers the very first day: "He was just 11 when he came to me. Even then, there was raw pace in him-a hunger you could feel in the air when he bowled."

Every morning, Avesh would ride his bicycle 15 kilometers to reach the club, never once complaining. After school, he'd be on the ground by 1 p.m., and wouldn't leave until nightfall. All he did-day after day-was bowl. His personal goal? Knock down 20 stumps every single day.

"That repetition, that madness-it made him what he is today," says Coach Yadav.

But the road wasn't smooth. Avesh's family struggled financially. His father ran a small paan shop, which was demolished during a road widening project, just when Avesh's cricket journey had begun. "Even then," Kapil recalls, "his family never let him feel small. They stood behind him like a wall."

Today, he's not just a name on the team sheet-he's a symbol of grit.

As more Indore-based cricketers break into the IPL, Coach Kapil credits the rise to the structural expansion of the Indore Division. "We used to have just 10 A-grade clubs-now we have over 20. Kids are coming in from smaller towns nearby to train here. That's the backbone of our success."

Venkatesh, Arshad, Kartikeya - The Other Titans - Venkatesh Iyer, now vice-captain at KKR, also moonlights as a singer. His balance of brain and brawn made him Kolkata's talisman. Arshad Khan, from Seoni, redefined raw pace. His toe-crushing yorkers and lethal inswing made him GT's secret weapon. Kumar Kartikeya (RR), Madhav Tiwari (Mauganj), and Kulwant Khejroliya (GT) rounded off a team that never wore one jersey-but bled one ambition.

Building a Cricketing Culture: MPCA's Mission

Much of this talent surge finds its roots in the systemic groundwork laid by MPCA. In 2011, the association began a structured age-group coaching plan at the Holkar Academy. By 2024, they launched the Madhya Pradesh Premier League (MPL)-a breeding ground for future stars. And the impact is visible: from 4 Test cricketers historically, MP now boasts 11 IPL players in a single season, putting it shoulder to shoulder with Uttar Pradesh, and just behind Delhi, Mumbai, Karnataka, and Punjab.

The Push for a Home Franchise

With this momentum, the demand for an Madhya Pradesh-based IPL franchise is growing. "Our players are ready, infrastructure is strong. An IPL team will only push the dream further," says State Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang.

Even women's cricket is seeing rapid growth, with a 3-team women's T20 league launched recently. MPL is now expanding into Chambal, and more districts await inclusion.

Not Just Talent, but Systemic Strength

Much of MP's success is not accidental. It's the outcome of years of investment, discipline, and vision.

Back in 2011, the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) began a structured coaching programme targeting age groups 12 to 15 at their Holkar Stadium Academy. This initiative gave India players like Avesh Khan, Rahul Batham, and Ashutosh Sharma.

In 2024, the MPCA launched the Madhya Pradesh Premier League (MPL)-a domestic T20 league that became the direct pathway for players like Aniket Verma and Madhav Tiwari into the IPL.

Speaking to NDTV, MPCA President Abhilash Khandekar credited not just the players but the coaches too. "Much of this transformation began with the arrival of Chandrakant Pandit. He instilled discipline and professionalism into the system. Success like this doesn't come overnight-there has been a long, committed struggle behind it," he said.

Today, MPCA's sub-academies in Gwalior, Bhopal, Sagar, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, and Rewa continue to produce talent. Even remote tribal regions like Mandla, Seoni, and Chhatarpur are now part of the cricketing map.

The state now boasts of robust grassroots infrastructure and equal opportunities for players from both cities and smaller towns. The system ensures no dream goes unseen, no talent goes untested.

Beyond the Boundary

IPL 2025 wasn't just about boundaries and bouncers. It was about belongings. It was about a state rediscovering its identity-not through speeches or slogans, but through scorecards.

From Holkar Stadium to Eden Gardens, from Ratlam's dusty lanes to Bengaluru's victory podium, Madhya Pradesh has scripted a new tale-a story where cricket is not a game, but a metaphor for grit, growth, and glory.

In the rear-view mirror of this season, the real victory lies not just in the trophy, but in how far Madhya Pradesh has come, and how much farther it now dares to go.

As the final over of IPL 2025 drew to a close and Rajat Patidar lifted the trophy, it wasn't just Bengaluru that celebrated. Indore did. Bhopal did. Ratlam did. And so did every dusty pitch and plastic-ball gully where a child still dares to dream.

Because now, when MP plays, the whole country watches.